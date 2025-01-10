St Kitts and Nevis: Crime reduced by 70%, says PM Drew

Prime Minister Drew also criticized the efforts by some who were trying to misrepresent crime statistics and spread negativity.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew emphasised that St Kitts and Nevis reported over a 70% reduction in crime in the last four months as compared to previous quarters. He was speaking during the RoundTable interview where he called on the citizens and stakeholders to celebrate the progress.

While sharing the data, he said that for the last four months, the island nation has seen a dramatic decline in killings and shootings of over a 70 percent and this could be one of the most significant enhancements in the Caribbean region. He added that it is a time to celebrate, particularly for the young people, who are choosing life over violence.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Drew also criticized the efforts by some who were trying to misrepresent crime statistics and spread negativity. He urged citizens not to believe the misleading claims and said that such behaviour tarnishes the image of the country.

He also extended his gratitude to the security forces of the country and all the stakeholders involved in the successful 90-day anti-crime campaign. PM also contributed to the substantial decline in violent crimes. He said that this campaign is part of the administration’s broader Citizen Security Strategy which is strived at executing sustainable programmes to promote safety and harmony.

Prime Minister Drew called this achievement a collective one and said that everyone must continue working together to sustain this momentum. While calling out everyone for support he said, “This is your country, and it is imperative that we safeguard and uphold the dignity of St Kitts and Nevis.”

He highlighted the significance of celebrating the progress made in reducing crime and asked citizens to continue supporting such initiatives in order to promote safety and opportunity, especially for the young people. Moreover, he asked for unity in maintaining peace and fostering a prosperous and secure future for everyone.

The Prime Minister reiterated his government’s commitment towards implementing strong programmes under its Citizen Security Strategy to ensure continued success in crime prevention and to protect all citizens and residents.