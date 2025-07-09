Jamaica: Decomposing body of woman found after a year, caregiver charged in disturbing case

Her live-in caregiver allegedly hid her body for over a year without informing the authorities in Jamaica.

Jamaica: The decomposing remains of an elderly woman in Jamaica were found at her residence on Sunday. According to the reports, the body was so much decayed that it was clear that it had been there for almost a year now.

It is reported that her live-in caregiver hid her body for over a year without alerting the relevant authorities in Jamaica. Police have identified the deceased as Viola Destin whose age has not been confirmed yet.

According to the police, she died on December 10, 2023, however instead of reporting the death of the female, the 54-year-old caregiver of the woman Gena Robinson is alleged to have hidden her body inside a room at the shared home located at Old Hope District, Little London.

The shocking discovery made was this Sunday when one of the deceased’s relatives allegedly became suspicious and reported the same to the police.

Following the report was made, police made investigations only to find her decomposed body lying on a mattress at her residence. The scene was then processed, and the body was transferred to the morgue where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Since the discovery, Robinson has been charged with failure to report the death of a person and attempting the lawful burial of a corpse and trying to pervert the course of justice.

Following the incident, the locals expressed their disgust with the development with several of them taking to Facebook and sharing their views. “Maybe she was getting pension so the helper never wants to alert anyone because the pension would stop,” said a user named Kaylee Hyman while another user questioned, “So no family members were checking on her? I'm a caregiver and family members always check up on their loved ones.”

People were also terrified about the fact that there would have been such a bad smell at the residence of the decomposing body which was left there for over a year now.