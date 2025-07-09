Wednesday, 9th July 2025
St Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week 2025 to celebrate bold flavours of Tamarind

The Restaurant Week promises a flavorful celebration of local cuisine and culture.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Culinary creativity set to sizzle as tamarind takes the spotlight as the star ingredient for 2025 St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant week. The event is scheduled to take place from July 17 and run through July 27,  promising varieties of dishes from top-notch restaurant stalls, all incorporating tamarind. 

Organisers have extended invitations to locals, tourists, and food lovers to dine in and discover the bold, tangy and totally unique flavors of dishes and drinks made using the star ingredient - tamarind,  created by talented chefs. All the dishes served will be creatively and innovatively planned and prepared to feature tamarind’s distinctive sweet and tangy profile. 

All participating restaurants will feature specialty menus and fixed-price tastings highlighting tamarind throughout the 11 days of the event.

Among the highly anticipated social events is the “Tamarind Flavors” evening at Carambola Beach Club on the 17 & 25 July, an R&B Tamarind Brunch at Queen City Bar & Garden  scheduled to take place on the 19th of July, and Grill Fest at Frigate Bay Lawn taking place on the 26 of July. 

The 11-day event will also feature “Taste at Twilight,” cook‑sips, karaoke, cook‑and‑camp experiences, charity dinners, and mixology showcases with tamarind cocktails

The renowned chefs that will bring tamarind flavoured delicacies to life include Chef Nyesha Arrington, Chef Stephen Marsham, known for their exceptional technical precision and creativity in culinary excellence. 

Local chefs namely Sanjay of Koi restaurant are also set to be contributing in bringing the bold tamarind flavor alive into an innovative flavor.

Tamarind’s vibrant tartness enriches everything from glazes and marinades to cocktails and desserts. Organizers note that this native ingredient epitomizes the islands’ culinary identity—balancing tradition and innovation. St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant week 2025, where flavors come alive, is all set to attract locals and tourists to experience the unique flavors of the St. Kitts and Nevis

Monica Walker

