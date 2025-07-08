UK influencer Brandiece raves about Nevis getaway to 500k followers

St Kitts and Nevis: A well-renowned influencer from London, United Kingdom, Brandiece, having around 500k followers visited the island of Nevis last week for an island getaway and expressed that she ‘absolutely loved it’.

Taking to Instagram, the influencer posted multiple images and videos, showcasing her love for the island nation. From the lush landscapes to the cozy charm of the Hermitage Inn where she stayed, Brandiece gave rave reviews and showed major love to the little paradise.

Brandiece was on the island for almost a week and during her vacation she explored the various restaurants, attended the Nevis Mango Festival, explored the Pinneys Beach and Sunshine’s Bar and also had a great time at the Four Seasons Resort in Nevis.

On the first day of her vacation, she had a good time at Hermitage Nevis and had dinner at Bananas while on the second day, she went to a rainforest to do a walk to the waterfall followed by a three-hour island tour with Island Buzz Tours. The influencer said that their guide was so hospitable, and he taught her so much that she could have gone so much longer.

Then she went to the sunshine bar at Pinneys Beach and had a taste of the killer bee rum punch which she said was ‘lethal but tasted so good’. “The food looked so good here we’re going to come back at some point to try it. We didn’t buy any because we knew we had a big dinner when we were coming back to our hotel. Thankyou Hermitage Nevis for the best dinner everything was amazing,” she added.Meanwhile, on the third day, they checked out from Hermitage and moved into the luxurious Four Seasons Resort followed by attending the highly anticipated launch of Nevis Mango Festival. According to Brandiece, “The mangos here are nothing like you’ve ever tasted, am I allowed to bring back fruit in my case? I watch too much boarder force Australia so think everything is illegal to bring back lol even though I’m nowhere near Australia lol someone let me know coz I’ll need to buy a extra case.”On the fourth and fifth day as well, she attended the Mango Festival and tried the various varieties of mangoes available in Nevis. She also enjoyed various mango infused dishes and cocktails.On day 6 in Nevis, Brandiece had a fun day out with her girls, and they all went for a cruise excursion followed by a brief visit to the Nevis Mango festival’s last day.Calling it a perfect island getaway, the UK based influencer is recommending a visit to Nevis to all her followers on Instagram.