Nevis: 3-day Food Festival all set to enrich taste buds

Sunshine’s Beach Bar and Grill is hosting a 3-day Sunshine’s Food Festival from August 3 to 5, 2024 at Pinneys Beach, Nevis. The restaurant will be serving the food from 1 pm on for the festival days.

This will offer the weekend full of deliciousness through its mouth-watering delicacies. “Make your plans to come for the most delicious food fest!” mentioned Sunshine’s Beach Bar & Grill. 

The restaurant has mentioned that the cost for sampling the dishes will be $100 for each day. And there will be cashless bar tickets, which state of the unique feature involved in it. 

The 3 days Sunshine’s Food Festival will not just be limited to enriching the gusts’ tastebuds but will also provide the musical energy through the performances by - 

  • DJ Smudge on August 3, 2024 (Saturday) 
  • DJ Purple on August 4, 2024 (Sunday) 
  • DJ Koze on August 5, 2024 (Monday) 

Considerably, all the Brewery Drinks will be provided under $5 for Carib, Stag, Skol and Guiness. The blend of food, music and culture would offer immense pleasure to the guests with great entertainment. 

Sunshine’s Beach Bar & Grill is a renowned restaurant in Nevis, famous for its rum punch and the best food on the island.  As well, it is considered as the Killer Bee. 

Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis also informed the populace of the country about the 3-days Sunshine’s Food Festival through his Facebook account. 

This 3 days festival is part of the national festival of Nevis – Culturama. This year the country is celebrating its 50th Jubilee. As part of the festival there are several events that are being held in the nation. 

On August 3, 2024, the Art, Craft, and Food Fair is also taking place at the MGR park from 10 am to 10 pm. This will offer the attendees the best local arts, crafts and mouthwatering food.  

The entertainment at the event will be featured by- 

  • Odisi Band 
  • Small Axe Band 
  • Sugar Hill String Band 
  • N.C.D Steel Orchestra 
  • NCDF Folklore Troupe 
  • Big Dreams 
  • DVX Sounds 
  • Mad Links 

There will also be a special appearance by the participants in the Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant and a thrilling performance by the Kaiso Time Machine.  

“Don’t miss out on this incredible event. Come and experience the First Ever Rasta Village! It’s going to be a day filled with fun, culture, and unforgettable memories,” mentioned Nevis Culturama Festival. 

The events held under the celebrations of the Culturama 50 set the mark of cultural representation.  

“Experience the charm and talent of St. Clair’s winning performance. Culturama 50 continues to bring excitement and festivities until August 6. Make sure to join for more unforgettable events,” stated the Nevis Culturama Festival. 

