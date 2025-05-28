Exclusive Culinary Lineup revealed for Nevis Mango Festival 2025: Read Here

Organisers invited all to join the 11th edition of the much-anticipated culinary festival through a Facebook post sharing the event schedule.

St Kitts and Nevis: As the highly anticipated Nevis Mango Festival is set to return from July 3 to 6 this year, the organisers have shared the official schedule featuring everything from chef panels and masterclasses to mango eating showdowns, beach bar crawls and a dreamy Supper Club under the stars.

While sharing the schedule through Facebook, the organisers invited everyone to be part of this exciting 11th edition of the most awaited culinary festival.

According to the information, the festival will kick off with panel discussion which will be led by Chef Bryant on Thursday, July 3 from 10: 45 am to 12:45 am. This will be followed by multiple events scheduled for July 4 including mixologist competition, mango stoning competition, mango eating competition, to name a few.

On July 5, the events will continue beginning with a passport food tour in which several local restaurants are participating, and this will be followed by a Supper Club at Golden Rock which will be hosted by Chef Bryant Terry and local chefs.

July 6 will mark the last day of this culinary festival and will comprise of cooking competition, book signing, face painting, shopping, mango tasting and ending with a concert in the evening featuring a number of local performers who are set to make the culmination of the event one to remember.

This annual Mango Festival held on the island of Nevis is a tribute to their beloved fruit as the island feature over 44 varieties of mangoes. The organisers this year are once again expecting to welcome a number of visitors from across the region.

Complete Schedule for Nevis Mango Festival 2025

Thursday, July 3 - Opening Day

Panel Discussion led by Chef Bryant

Friday, July 4

11 am – Masterclass

Hosted by Chef Bryant Terry

12 30 pm – Activities

Mixologist Competiton, Mango Stoning Competition, Mango Eating Competiton, Mango Tug of War, Mango Tasting

6 pm – Pinney's Beach Bar Crawl

Participating Bars: Sunshine’s, Weekendz, Turtle Time Chill, Zanzi, Rock On Come Inn, The Cabana at Lime

Saturday, July 5

11 30 am – Passport Food Tour

Participating Restaurants: Pas Bar H & M Seafood, Carbo’s, On the Rocks Heritage Cafe, Big 6 Flavours, Rosie’s Patties

7 pm – Supper Club at Golden Rock

Hosted by Chef Bryant Terry and local chefs

Curated menu with plant based and meat options

Intimate three course dining experience

Sunday, July 6

11 am – Early Check-in

1 pm – Event Begins

Cooking competition, book signing, face painting, shopping, kidz zone and mango hunt, mango tasting featuring 50 chefs

5 pm – Concert Lineup

Local Djs, Garlic, Denise Gordon, Abena Amory, IV Band, Greenhouse, Eazi, Steel Pan Performance