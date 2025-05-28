Wednesday, 28th May 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Exclusive Culinary Lineup revealed for Nevis Mango Festival 2025: Read Here

Organisers invited all to join the 11th edition of the much-anticipated culinary festival through a Facebook post sharing the event schedule.

Wednesday, 28th May 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: As the highly anticipated Nevis Mango Festival is set to return from July 3 to 6 this year, the organisers have shared the official schedule featuring everything from chef panels and masterclasses to mango eating showdowns, beach bar crawls and a dreamy Supper Club under the stars.  

While sharing the schedule through Facebook, the organisers invited everyone to be part of this exciting 11th edition of the most awaited culinary festival.  

According to the information, the festival will kick off with panel discussion which will be led by Chef Bryant on Thursday, July 3 from 10: 45 am to 12:45 am. This will be followed by multiple events scheduled for July 4 including mixologist competition, mango stoning competition, mango eating competition, to name a few.  

On July 5, the events will continue beginning with a passport food tour in which several local restaurants are participating, and this will be followed by a Supper Club at Golden Rock which will be hosted by Chef Bryant Terry and local chefs.  

July 6 will mark the last day of this culinary festival and will comprise of cooking competition, book signing, face painting, shopping, mango tasting and ending with a concert in the evening featuring a number of local performers who are set to make the culmination of the event one to remember. 


This annual Mango Festival held on the island of Nevis is a tribute to their beloved fruit as the island feature over 44 varieties of mangoes. The organisers this year are once again expecting to welcome a number of visitors from across the region.  

Complete Schedule for Nevis Mango Festival 2025  

Thursday, July 3 - Opening Day  

Panel Discussion led by Chef Bryant 

Friday, July 4 

11 am – Masterclass 

Hosted by Chef Bryant Terry 

12 30 pm – Activities 

Mixologist Competiton, Mango Stoning Competition, Mango Eating Competiton, Mango Tug of War, Mango Tasting 

6 pm – Pinney's Beach Bar Crawl 

Participating Bars: Sunshine’s, Weekendz, Turtle Time Chill, Zanzi, Rock On Come Inn, The Cabana at Lime 

Saturday, July 5 

11 30 am – Passport Food Tour  

Participating Restaurants: Pas Bar H & M Seafood, Carbo’s, On the Rocks Heritage Cafe, Big 6 Flavours, Rosie’s Patties 

7 pm – Supper Club at Golden Rock 

  • Hosted by Chef Bryant Terry and local chefs 
  • Curated menu with plant based and meat options  
  • Intimate three course dining experience  

Sunday, July 6 

11 am – Early Check-in 

1 pm – Event Begins  

Cooking competition, book signing, face painting, shopping, kidz zone and mango hunt, mango tasting featuring 50 chefs 

5 pm – Concert Lineup 

Local Djs, Garlic, Denise Gordon, Abena Amory, IV Band, Greenhouse, Eazi, Steel Pan Performance 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

New British Vogue publisher Vanessa Kingori.
Uncategorised

New British Vogue publisher has St Kitts-Nevis roots

Wednesday, 28th May 2025

Uncategorised

2018 was “relatively good” for Eastern Caribbean countries: ECCB governor

Wednesday, 28th May 2025

Uncategorised

Grenada police highlight child safety during Christmas

Wednesday, 28th May 2025

Uncategorised

Major setback to UWP, CARICOM defends electoral system in the Caribbean

Wednesday, 28th May 2025

Man in Guyana killed after his vehicle crashed into a dead cow at Mocha Access Road
Uncategorised

Man in Guyana killed after his vehicle crashed into a dead cow at Mocha A...

Wednesday, 28th May 2025

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit wish citizens on Easter
Uncategorised

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit wish citizens on Easter

Wednesday, 28th May 2025

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris.
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis: 70% of adult population now fully vaccinated against...

Wednesday, 28th May 2025

Leonard Herbert, Farmer from St. Kitts and Nevis, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Kittitian Farmer, Leonard Herbert shares progress of crops received under...

Wednesday, 28th May 2025