Thursday, 27th March 2025
Nevis Mango Festival 2025: Dates revealed, Chef Bryant Terry announced as Headline Chef

Chef Bryant Terry, a James Beard Award-winning chef and author, has been announced as the Headline Chef for this year’s event.

St Kitts and Nevis: The highly anticipated Nevis Mango Festival is all set to return for its 11th edition from July 4 to July 6, 2025, celebrating the island’s more than 40 varieties of mangoes. During the three-day event, visitors will be able to indulge in 44 varieties of mango during a number of friendly family events featuring delicious bites and cocktails. 

Apart from the dates for this year’s event, the organisers have also unveiled Chef Bryant Terry as this year’s Headline Chef. The James Beard Award-winning chef, publisher, and author is known for his work promoting a more healthful, sustainable world, while celebrating diverse culinary cultures.  

According to the information, there will be several events with Chef Bryant during the Festival. Kicking off with the launch of the festival on July 4, there will be a cooking masterclass, Supper Club, For the Love of Mangoes event and a cooking competition with the headline chef.  

While announcing the development through its official Facebook account, the organisers noted, “We’re excited to announce Chef Bryant Terry as this year’s Headline Chef for the 2025 Mango Festival! Check out all the festival events with Chef Bryant—we’ll see you there!” 

 

The organisers further said that the complete schedule of events to be held as part of the festival will be unveiled soon.  

Notably, the annual Mango Festival is a vibrant tribute to the beloved fruit of Nevis with organisers inviting the locals and visitors to discover the flavours, culture and culinary creativity which makes the island simply unforgettable. The organisers are inviting everyone to sip, savor and feast their senses this summer during this one-of-a-kind Caribbean tradition.  

 

The reveal of the headline chef and the few events has already sparked excitement among the locals with everyone eager to join the annual event.  

Festival Events with Chef Bryant 

July 4 

Mango Festival Launch 

Cooking Masterclass 

July 5 

Supper Club 

July 6 

For the love of Mangoes 

Cooking Competition 

Monica Walker

