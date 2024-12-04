LIAT Expands Reach: New flights to Tortola launching next week

Beginning December 8, 2024, travellers can enjoy convenient connections across the airline’s network to the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport (EIS).

British Virgin Islands: After announcing services to Trinidad and Tobago last week, LIAT 2020 continues its expansion within the region, this time to Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.

Beginning December 8, 2024, travellers can enjoy convenient connections across the airline’s network to the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport (EIS). To celebrate these new services, the airline is launching flights for as low as $US99+tax.

These flights will add non-stop service to Tortola from various destinations across Caribbean including Antigua, Dominica, Saint Lucia, St Maarten and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The addition of this new route will also provide passengers with more options as well as flexibility for their travel plans. The addition of Tortola to the ever-growing network of LIAT 2020 showcases its commitment to expanding its presence in the Caribbean region while offering more travel opportunities to the customers.

While announcing the launch of this route, CEO of LIAT (2020) Ltd Hafsah Abdulsalam said they are excited for this new route. He added that the launch of flights to the British Virgin Islands as marks a major milestone in enabling same-day travel from the northern to the southern Caribbean.

He added that this route launch brings the air carrier’s commitment to seamless regional connectivity closer to reality and the team is proud to achieve this step in its mission to boost connections across the region.

Tortola welcomes LIAT 20’s new route

Meanwhile, Premier and Minister of Tourism of BVI, Dr Natalio D Wheatley noted that he is delighted to welcome the airline’s new route to Tortola during the upcoming busy period.

He further stated that this is a major step in enhancing air connectivity between the Virgin Islands as well as the Caribbean neighbours.

According to him, improved air access is significant to the continued growth of the tourism industry and this new route from LIAT 2020 will enable more visitors to experience the culture, beauty and hospitality of the territory.

The service will also offer a significant link for the residents while boosting greater regional integration. Wheatley further commended LIAT 2020 for its commitment to the Caribbean region and looks forward to building on this collaboration to drive economic as well as tourism growth.

LIAT 2020 continues to expand Caribbean network

Since its revival in August 2024, the airline has been continuously expanding its services across the Caribbean.

LIAT 2020 has already added over 10 destinations to its network including Barbados, Antigua, Grenada, Dominica, St Vincent, St Kitts, Jamaica, Trinidad, Saint Lucia, Guyana and now Tortola. The airline is now under the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and it was preceded by LIAT 1974.