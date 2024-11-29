LIAT 2020 new route to Trinidad kicks off December 19

Trinidad and Tobago: The revived regional airline, LIAT 2020, has once again expanded its Caribbean network with the announcement of launching new flights to Trinidad.

Beginning December 19, 2024, the services will benefit passengers travelling between Antigua and Trinidad.

Taking to Facebook, the airline announced these new services and noted, “LIAT 2020 is thrilled to announce the launch of our new flights to Trinidad starting December 19, 2024! Get ready to explore the vibrant culture and stunning landscapes of Trinidad with ease. Bookings will be opening soon, so stay tuned for more details!”

According to the information, these services are subject to approval by the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority, but the air carrier is sure about receiving the same.

The milestone will further solidify regional connectivity and will make Trinidad and Tobago more accessible to travellers from the Caribbean and beyond.

The addition of services by LIAT 2020 will offer a convenient and affordable travel option for those who are eager to discover the beauty of pristine beaches, lush rainforests and rich cultural heritage of Trinidad and Tobago.

Inaugural Flight of LIAT 2020 to Trinidad

The highly anticipated inaugural flight will be touching down at the Piarco International Airport in Trinidad on December 19.

Upon arrival, the passengers will be treated to a huge welcome with a ceremony that would showcase the rich culture of the island nation featuring live entertainment, traditional displays as well as local culinary delights.

The flight’s arrival will also be marked by a traditional water canon salute followed by a brief ceremony at the airport.

Revived Regional Air Carrier LIAT 2020

Since its revival in August 2024, LIAT 2020 has been expanding its services across the Caribbean and is adding new destinations to its network every month in a bid to become a premier airline in the region.

The air carrier is facilitating smoother travel experiences for visitors who are coming for leisure, business as well as family reunions.

Based in Antigua and Barbuda, the airline aims to offer convenient air travel for the region. This new airline was formed after the collapse and closure of LIAT 1974 and it is already serving a number of Caribbean destinations and has been eyeing at several others to ease people across the region looking to fly between the sister countries located in the Eastern Caribbean.