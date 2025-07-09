Young sailors shine at 2025 National Dinghy Championships in Nevis

Top contenders came from the St Kitts Yacht Club and the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center.

St Kitts and Nevis: Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Centre, on July 5-6, 2025, successfully hosted the highly anticipated St. Kitts and Nevis National Dinghy Championship at the Qualie Bay in Nevis.

According to reports, the regatta spanning two –day brought together a combined total of 15 skilled young sailors to compete across three classes of boats including Optimists, RS Fevas and Lasers. The competition had top contenders from both the St Kitts Yacht Club and the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center.

On the first day, sailors were reportedly met with high winds and challenging conditions, and it tested their skills and resilience on the water. Despite the weather conditions, seven races were completed across all classes, and it highlights the determination and talent of both seasoned competitors and new sailors alike.

Meanwhile, on day 2, the wind eased slightly and offered more manageable conditions which enabled sailors of all experience levels to showcase their abilities. Four additional races were completed, and it brought the total number to eleven and rounded out an exciting series filled with strategic sailing and close finishes.

The results of the St Kitts and Nevis National Dinghy Championships 2025 were as follows:

Optimist Class:

1st Position: Greyson Burrell – 8 points

2nd Position: Clijae Christmas – 18 points

3rd Position: Emijah Maynard – 32 points

4th Position: Rodney Huggins – 33 points

5th Position: Lennox Jr. Wallace – 44 points

RS Feva Class:

1st Position: Emily Samaroo & Jazzelle Connor – 8 points

2nd Position: Antwan & Addijah Daniel – 21 points

3rd Position: Nailah Greenaway & Jael Chiverton – 28 points

Laser Class:

1st Position: Melroy Henry – 14 points

2nd Position: Skyla Connor – 14 points

3rd Position: Amadi Byron Hendrickson – 18 points

4th Position: Abhijith Srinivasan – 19 points

Rodney Huggins for his notable progress and perseverance secured an award for most improved sailor throughout the regatta and Nicholas Dupre won the Principal Race Officer award for his expertise in leading the races while being supported by a reliable and dedicated team of volunteers and safety boats ensuring smooth and secure race operations.