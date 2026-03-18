Tobago: Autopsy reveals Golconda Mother Stacy Samaroo died by drowning with signs of strangulation 

Senior police official confirms details after autopsy, with victim identified by relatives who travelled to the island.

Trinidad and Tobago: A post-mortem examination in Trinidad and Tobago has determined that Golconda mother Stacy Samaroo whose body was found floating in a bay in Tobago with a rope around her neck died by drowning and the contributing factor has been identified as ‘strangulation’.

These findings were revealed by a senior police official after the post-mortem examination took place on Tuesday. The victim’s body was identified by Samaroo’s sister and father who travelled to the island of Tobago to witness the autopsy report.

The 36-year-old Samaroo was discovered floating in Blenheim Bay located near the new Mount St George electoral district office on Windward Road earlier on March 3.

With the help from residents, the body was retrieved from the sea and the scene was visited by several police officials including Snr Supt Kirk, Supt Joseph, ASP Bacchus, Inspector Alfred, Sgt Yorke as well as a team of officials of the Scarborough Police Station. Sgt Quashie-George and other officers of the Homicide Bureau and officers of the Criminal Investigation Department also visited the scene.

The officials said that the body which was in preliminary stages of decomposition was nude and a piece of rope was wrapped around her neck. Following the post-mortem examination, an attempt was made to contact her mother Lystra Samaroo however calls and messages went unanswered.

The mother later said that she never thought she would have to bury her daughter and described her ‘kind and generous’. She added that her daughter gave ‘plenty talks’ and fought with her words but described her as a harmless person.

The mother shared that Samaroo lived by the motto “One life to live” and said she knew of no reason why anyone would want to harm her. Samaroo, a former student of ASJA Girls’ College in Barrackpore and St Kevin’s College in San Fernando, was also a mother of one child.

Police in Tobago have since launched a homicide investigation and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.