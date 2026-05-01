2026-05-01 10:49:53
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Dominica announces schedule for DOMFESTA 2026 cultural festival

DOMFESTA 2026 will run across Dominica from May to June, featuring island-wide cultural events including music, theatre, art and community programmes.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Dominica: The highly anticipated DOMFESTA 2026 is set to promote creativity, artistic expression and community participation through cultural activities across the island from May 3 to June 6.

The festival will begin with Jazz ‘n Creole on May 3, followed by youth theatre tours, poetry, open mic nights, and art exhibitions. Special celebrations like Africa Day and the Pan in Harmony Concert will also add a variety to the schedule.

From theatre and dance, to music, poetry, visual arts and community outreach, DOMFESTA 2026 brings together the very best of our creative spirit—celebrating who we are as a people, through the power of the arts,” said the Commonwealth of Dominica Division of Culture.

DOMFESTA 2026 is open for everyone, from locals to tourists from across the world to join these celebrations.

“Whether you’re a lover of music, theatre, dance, or visual storytelling—there’s something for everyone. Join us throughout May & June as we celebrate culture, creativity, and community across the island,” further stated the Division of Culture.

Event Schedule 

May 3 

  • Jazz ‘n Creole, Fort Shirley (3 PM)

May 4 

  • Capuchin Tourism Hike and Ride, Capuchin

  • May Day Event, Salybia

May 6 

  • Youth Theatre Arts School Tour, Goodwill Primary School & St. Mary’s Academy (2 PM)

May 14 

  • Local Government National Clean Up, Island-wide

May 15 

  • Art Exhibition (Elias Nassief), Old Mill Cultural Centre

May 19 

  • Jazz in the City: Poetry Open Mic, The Realm

May 20 

  • Youth Theatre Arts School Tour

  • Bense Primary School (11 AM)

  • Sineku Public Primary School (2 PM)

May 21 

  • Team Culture Community Outreach, Island-wide

May 22–29 

  • Teachers Visual & Performing Arts Workshop, Old Mill Cultural Centre

May 23 

  • Franklyn Moses presents Caribbean Comedians: “Laughter in Far-in-Height”

May 25 

  • Africa Day Celebrations, Island-wide

May 26 

  • Jazz in the City: Poetry Open Mic, The Realm

May 30–31 

  • Waitukubuli Dance Theatre Company Production, St. Gerard’s Hall

June 2 

  • Jazz in the City: Poetry Open Mic, The Realm

June 6 

  • Pan in Harmony Concert, St. Gerard’s Hall

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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