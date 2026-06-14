Child killed, parents critical after late-night shooting in Marabella, Trinidad

A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot at his home, while his father and stepmother remain in critical condition, as police investigate a late-night attack that has raised fresh concerns over violent crime.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 13-year-old boy was killed while his father and stepmother were left in a critical condition after a gun attack at their home in Union Park East, Marabella, late Thursday night.

The victim, Krishan Khanai, was reported to have died of multiple gunshots at his family’s wooden home along the Tramline Road shortly before midnight on June 11.

His father, Krishna Khanai, and stepmother, Leela Pariag, were also shot during the attack. They were taken to San Fernando General Hospital, where they are in critical care in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), officers were alerted about a shooting at around 11:41 pm. Upon their arrival, they found the dead body of the teen in the house and the two injured adults nearby. Both were rushed for emergency treatment.

Crime Scene Investigators secured the crime scene. They also recovered several 9mm shell casings at the location. The evidence was collected for further forensics, as the investigation continued.

The District Medical Officer later declared Krishan dead and ordered that his body be taken to the San Fernando Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

TTPS said that the family had recently moved to the area and had built the home near the old railway line. They earned money by preparing and selling doubles, a popular Trinidad and Tobago street food, from their residence.

Investigators are pursuing many leads and are also looking into the possibility that the shooting is related to community tension, following the police-involved killing of Nathaniel “Prack” Simmons in May.

Krishan’s death came less than a week after 12-year-old Mercedez Layne was killed in Erin, making him the second child to be murdered within days.

A police investigation of the matter is ongoing.