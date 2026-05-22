Trinidad: Public outrage erupts after TTPS charges Kaia Sealy in Joshua Samaroo police shooting case

The decision to charge Kaia Sealey, who survived the fatal St. Augustine shooting that killed Joshua Samaroo, has triggered widespread outrage, with critics accusing police of shifting blame.

Trinidad and Tobago: The decision by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to lay charges against Kaia Sealey, the girlfriend of the late Joshua Samaroo, has triggered a fierce wave of public outrage across Trinidad and Tobago. Several citizens are now accusing the officers of trying to divert attention away from the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Samaroo.

Joshua Samaroo was killed during a controversial police operation in St. Augustine on January 20 while Kaia Sealey was partially paralyzed and survived the incident with critical injuries.

Following the announcement by Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro, Joshua's father Christopher Samaroo labeled the police's claims as a "lie". He questioned how Sealy, who herself was shot several times during the incident, could not be charged.

Samaroo accused the police of attempting to shift blame while saying that, "They are trying to shift the blame, to frame somebody who was shot at? I am not taking that on at all. Joshua is dead and my daughter-in-law is still alive, and I have to do everything to help her with his child and her."

Responding through her attorneys, Sealy expressed shock over the revelation and said up to Thursday evening, no warrant had been served for her arrest. She is reportedly out of the country.

Locals are now pointing out towards the CCTV footage which is making rounds on social media and clearly contradicts the original police narrative. The video appears to show Joshua Samaroo with his hands raised in surrender moments before officers opened fire.

Because of this, the decision to charge Kaia Sealey months later is being interpreted by large sections of the public as deeply suspicious. Critics argue that the charges appear less about justice and more about constructing an alternative narrative that could shield police officers from criminal and civil consequences.

Public distrust intensified further after reports emerged that Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard had advised that the officers involved should face criminal charges. Online discussions quickly shifted toward allegations that the TTPS is attempting to “muddy the waters” before potential prosecutions move forward.

Notably, Kaia Sealy has been charged with three counts of shooting with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after allegedly opening fire at police officers during an incident at the corner of College Road and Bassie Street Extension in St. Augustine on January 20, 2026. Authorities also laid a manslaughter charge against Sealy in connection with the death of Joshua Samaroo as they allege that her actions unlawfully caused Samaroo’s death during the confrontation. Investigators said the charges were laid following further enquiries and on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), with additional related charges expected.