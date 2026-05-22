Caribbean Global Youth Awards 2026 to honour young leaders in Saint Lucia

Young leaders from across the Caribbean and diaspora will be recognised at the Caribbean Global Youth Awards 2026 in Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucia: The Caribbean Global Youth Awards will honor outstanding young leaders from across the region during a special gala ceremony in Saint Lucia on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The award event will celebrate the successful contribution of youth in areas of leadership, education, culture, sports, climate advocacy, entrepreneurship and community development. This event will highlight the talent, strength, and willpower of the young people in the Caribbean, while promoting regional unity and empowerment.

The award ceremony will bring together award winners, support groups, and community leaders from many Caribbean territories and the wider diaspora. Participating countries include Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Jamaica/Montserrat, Dominican Republic, United States of America, United Kingdom, and Montserrat/UK.

“Celebrating the brilliance, resilience, and unstoppable spirit of Caribbean youth! The Caribbean Global Youth Awards 2026 honours extraordinary young leaders, innovators, creatives, and changemakers shaping the future of our Caribbean and beyond,” read the official Facebook post by Caribbean Global Awards.

Organisers of the Caribbean Global Youth Awards also expressed their appreciation to all nominators and supporters for making this initiative possible. The award ceremony is focused at inspiring young people in the Caribbean to aim high and bring positive change in their communities.

Full list of award recipients