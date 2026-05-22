Caribbean Global Youth Awards 2026 to honour young leaders in Saint Lucia
Young leaders from across the Caribbean and diaspora will be recognised at the Caribbean Global Youth Awards 2026 in Saint Lucia.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
Saint Lucia: The Caribbean Global Youth Awards will honor outstanding young leaders from across the region during a special gala ceremony in Saint Lucia on Saturday, June 6, 2026.
The award event will celebrate the successful contribution of youth in areas of leadership, education, culture, sports, climate advocacy, entrepreneurship and community development. This event will highlight the talent, strength, and willpower of the young people in the Caribbean, while promoting regional unity and empowerment.
The award ceremony will bring together award winners, support groups, and community leaders from many Caribbean territories and the wider diaspora. Participating countries include Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Jamaica/Montserrat, Dominican Republic, United States of America, United Kingdom, and Montserrat/UK.
“Celebrating the brilliance, resilience, and unstoppable spirit of Caribbean youth! The Caribbean Global Youth Awards 2026 honours extraordinary young leaders, innovators, creatives, and changemakers shaping the future of our Caribbean and beyond,” read the official Facebook post by Caribbean Global Awards.
Organisers of the Caribbean Global Youth Awards also expressed their appreciation to all nominators and supporters for making this initiative possible. The award ceremony is focused at inspiring young people in the Caribbean to aim high and bring positive change in their communities.
Full list of award recipients
Miss Tracy Johnson (Bahamas) - Global Youth Advocacy Excellence Award
Davi Ramkallawan (Trinidad and Tobago) - Education and Research Trailblazer Award / Diaspora Rising Leader Award
Iala Cropper (United States of America) - Sports and Youth Impact Award / Diaspora Rising Leader Award
Xavi Bishop (Guyana) - Junior Youth Community Impact Award
Narjma Toussaint (Saint Lucia) - Junior Leadership Award
Emily Anna Bachan (Trinidad and Tobago) - Mental Health Changemaker Award
Neil Francis (Saint Lucia) - Eco Visionary Leadership Award
Afolabi J. Nurse (United Kingdom) - Future Digital Systems Leadership Award / Diaspora Rising Leader Award
Nia Golden (Montserrat/UK) - Excellence in Arts & Cultural Preservation Award
Anesa Nancoo (Trinidad and Tobago) - Excellence in Motivational Coaching and Youth Empowerment
Sandrae Thomas (Jamaica/Montserrat) - Vanguard in Legislative & Climate Innovation Leadership Award
Tyron Jno Charles (Dominican Republic) - Creative and Entrepreneur Excellence Award
Kirstin De-Lorme (Trinidad and Tobago) - Unsung Hero Award
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.
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