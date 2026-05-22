Police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby businesses in Bush Hall as investigators probe how five adult caskets were removed from the showroom without detection.

Barbados: A bizarre theft investigation in Barbados has left the community shocked after five caskets reportedly disappeared from the showroom of Shar-lan’s Funeral Services. The theft occurred on May 21, 2026 at the showroom which is located along Civilian Road, Bush Hall, St. Michael.

According to a public notice which is now making rounds across social media, the matter was reported to the police and it is since being treated as an active theft investigation.

Shar-lan’s Funeral Services was historically operated by well-known local funeral director Ian Griffith who reportedly passed away previously. Management of the ongoing search, public updates as well as coordinates with law enforcement at present is being handled by Sharian Griffith.

Reportedly, a $500 BBD reward is actively being offered on social media for any credible tips that lead directly to the recovery of the items. The incident was formally reported to the District “A” Police Station with the investigations into the matter ongoing.

Because theft of this nature is incredibly rare in the Caribbean, the public notice immediately went viral and garnered several main waves of discussion. The primary argument across Facebook and WhatsApp commentary related to how the crime was pulled off. Locals pointed out that moving five adult-sized caskets requires significant time along with a large transport vehicle (such as a flatbed, covered van, or a literal hearse) and multiple people to lift them. Many users are questioning how a heavy operation like this took place on Civilian Road without a single neighbor noticing.

On platforms like TikTok and local news comment sections, bhajans are widely debating the motive. Speculation ranges from rival business sabotage to an underground "black market" resale scheme because of the high material cost of manufacturing and importing premium caskets.

Authorities are hoping that CCTV footage from surrounding businesses or residential dashcams along Bush Hall Main Road and Civilian Road will provide clues on the specific vehicles used during the timeframe of the disappearance.