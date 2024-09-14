St Kitts and Nevis: Hundreds gathered to host Independence Youth Rally

The Independence Youth Rally celebrated the vibrant culture and unique talents of the young generation of St Kitts and Nevis on Friday.

St Kitts and Nevis: Hundreds of Kittitians and Nevisians joined the inaugural Independence Youth Rally on Friday as part of activities marking the 41st anniversary celebration of the Independence of St Kitts and Nevis.

The Independence Youth Rally celebrated the vibrant culture and unique talents of the young generation of St Kitts and Nevis on Friday. As part of the 41st anniversary of Independence celebration, the event showcased the true colours and essence of the Federation.

The rally commenced with a march from Port Zante and then the crowd covered the area of the Warner Park Cricket Stadium with vibrant music and calypso beats. The students from the primary and secondary school participated in the rally, singing the vibrant music to honour the national heroes of St Kitts and Nevis.

The students donned the rally with the national colours of the country such as green, yellow, black, white and red. At the rally, the students were entertained by folklore performances such as dancing and singing.

The students also carried placards and signs expressing patriotism and sang songs of Independence. The songs promoted the non-violent culture and denounced criminal situations.

The government also announced that the citizens aged five to 18 years will be given contribution of EC$1,000. The amount will be given in two categories including EC$500 into the saving accounts and the remaining EC$500 will be invested in shares of local, government-owned entities.

Several impactful presentations were also given by the attendees to encourage the students about happy and pleasant lives. The performances also provided a social message, motivating students to avoid negative habits of substance abuse.

The Independence Youth Rally was aimed to gather the young generation of St Kitts and Nevis at one place where they will be made aware about the significance of the Independence. The freedom struggles of the national heroes have been showcased during the rally to pay tribute for their sacrifices.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared the Independence celebration calendar and stated that the one-month celebration is aimed at promoting unity, non-violence culture and togetherness of the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

The national heroes were also honoured by the local painters by installing their portraits at the entrance of the government headquarters. St Kitts and Nevis will celebrate its 41st Independence Day on September 19, 2024 with the official ceremony where parade will be hosted to pay tribute to the freedom struggle of the country.