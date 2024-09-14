Saturday, 14th September 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

PM Terrance Drew tours Cayon High School, monitors progress on construction

PM Terrance Drew shared glimpses of the site and stated that the construction work is initiated by the government to provide safe and secure environment to the students and teachers in the school.

Saturday, 14th September 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew toured the Cayon High School to monitor the progress of rehabilitation work, which is currently underway in St Kitts and Nevis. He talked with the workers about the construction updates, asking what still needed to be done and what had already been completed on the site. 

PM Terrance Drew shared glimpses of the site and stated that the construction work is initiated by the government to provide safe and secure environment to the students and teachers in the school. He said that significant investment has been made to enhance the infrastructure at the school and advance the education sector. 

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent for the improvement and installation of the new infrastructure at Cayon High School. With the investment, the painting work started in the school, new doors and windows have been installed and the new furniture has been placed in the classes. 

The cleaning process has also been started to enhance the safety aspect of the facility and get rid of any type of contaminant that might be affecting the school. The Mould problem was the major concern of the building which was resolved by using UV light to eliminate mould spores without leaving behind any chemical residue. 

Prime Minister Drew said that they are prioritizing the education sector as there is need of the quality education and advanced infrastructure for the students. The government has also established a task force which will be applied to resolve the issue of the mould plaguing schools and government buildings in St Kitts and Nevis

PM Drew added that the task force is assigned to fulfill all the safety protocols in Cayon High School and ensure that the environment in St Kits and Nevis is secured for the people. The education sector is being prioritized with the announcement of the brand-new Basseterre High School. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

‘PISSING ME OFF’: Dominica PM blasts those playing politics over relief

Saturday, 14th September 2024

Uncategorised

'I will defend your rights to vote' PM Skerrit tells overseas Dominicans

Saturday, 14th September 2024

Prime Minister Timothy Harris, Margaret Stevens and John Zuliani.
Uncategorised

St Christopher Children’s Home gets $70,000 donation from Zuliani family

Saturday, 14th September 2024

Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke
Uncategorised

Gov't enabling Jamaicans to own state assets: Clarke

Saturday, 14th September 2024

Uncategorised

Message from CARICOM Chairman on the situation in the Bahamas regarding H...

Saturday, 14th September 2024

Uncategorised

Antigua and Barbuda: APUA producing 8 million gallon water a day, but ins...

Saturday, 14th September 2024

Uncategorised

RNA PCR COVID test required for travellers to enter Guyana

Saturday, 14th September 2024

Guyana

Mother remanded for chopping 9-year-old daughter after argument with boyf...

Saturday, 14th September 2024