PM Terrance Drew tours Cayon High School, monitors progress on construction

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew toured the Cayon High School to monitor the progress of rehabilitation work, which is currently underway in St Kitts and Nevis. He talked with the workers about the construction updates, asking what still needed to be done and what had already been completed on the site.

PM Terrance Drew shared glimpses of the site and stated that the construction work is initiated by the government to provide safe and secure environment to the students and teachers in the school. He said that significant investment has been made to enhance the infrastructure at the school and advance the education sector.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent for the improvement and installation of the new infrastructure at Cayon High School. With the investment, the painting work started in the school, new doors and windows have been installed and the new furniture has been placed in the classes.

The cleaning process has also been started to enhance the safety aspect of the facility and get rid of any type of contaminant that might be affecting the school. The Mould problem was the major concern of the building which was resolved by using UV light to eliminate mould spores without leaving behind any chemical residue.

Prime Minister Drew said that they are prioritizing the education sector as there is need of the quality education and advanced infrastructure for the students. The government has also established a task force which will be applied to resolve the issue of the mould plaguing schools and government buildings in St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew added that the task force is assigned to fulfill all the safety protocols in Cayon High School and ensure that the environment in St Kits and Nevis is secured for the people. The education sector is being prioritized with the announcement of the brand-new Basseterre High School.