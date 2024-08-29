Thursday, 29th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

PM Drew inspects renovation works at Cayon High School

According to Dr Drew, his government has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to replace windows, doors, and railing and to rid the school of mold.

Thursday, 29th August 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, on Wednesday, visited the Cayon High School with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Dr Geoffrey Hanley, to see first hand the tremendous work being done to get the school ready for the upcoming session.

According to Dr Drew, his government has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to replace windows, doors, and railing and to rid the school of mold.

He further added that, “We have also bought a significant amount of new furniture for both the teachers and students,” and noted that this is the largest sum invested at any one time at the Cayon High School in more than a decade with the Prime Minister vowing to continue to do so.

The minor works that are currently taking place at the school include the installation of doors and windows, and painting of certain areas to remove graffiti. New railings were installed, the bathroom facilities were modernized and the majority of the school was outfitted with new furniture.

The officials further noted that renovation work will continue at the school in the coming weeks. These developments are part of the government’s commitment to enhance the overall education sector of St Kitts and Nevis.

Not only this, the government took several other initiatives to enhance the sector which includes the demolishing of the Basseterre High School to make way for modern and a new campus, providing travelling allowance to all Early Childhood Resource teachers, upgrading security and infrastructural upgrades at the Irish Town Primary School and establishing Teacher Education Award

The government also granted economic costs to all nationals studying any discipline at the University of West Indies and signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of St Kitts and Nevis and the Southern University of Louisiana, USA, which led to significant benefits in higher education and agriculture. 

Meanwhile, bathroom and electrical upgrades were done to all schools across the island and two new buses were added to National School Bus System’s fleet.

The St Kitts and Nevis Labour administration undertook all these initiatives within two years of their assuming office and will continue to make more upgrades to enhance the educational atmosphere.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Leanna Napoleon.
Uncategorised

Leanna Napoleon’s death ‘to inspire safer school measures’ in St Kitts-Ne...

Thursday, 29th August 2024

Captain Val Morris (left) and the late Governor General of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Sir Cuthbert Montraville Sebastian
Uncategorised

Captain Val Morris, ex-prison chief, band leader and founder of Val Morri...

Thursday, 29th August 2024

EU UK and Caricom
Uncategorised

Caribbean expresses solidarity with UK, EU against Russian invasion of Uk...

Thursday, 29th August 2024

Trinidad and Tobago police celebrates the life of young officer who died last week
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago police celebrates the life of young officer who died...

Thursday, 29th August 2024

Uncategorised

Bahamas: American tourist dies after he drowned during diving adventure

Thursday, 29th August 2024

Caribbean Airlines collabs with Dominica Festivals to offer free VIP tickets of Jazz ‘n Creole (PC - Facebook account of Caribbean Airlines)
Uncategorised

Caribbean Airlines collabs with Dominica Festivals to offer free VIP tick...

Thursday, 29th August 2024

Hurricane Beryl brings major flooding to Grenada moments after landfall in Carriacou (PC - Facebook)
Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl brings major flooding to Grenada moments after landfall i...

Thursday, 29th August 2024

PM Terrance Drew recalls major initiatives implemented by Labour government, credits to Facebook
Caribbean

PM Terrance Drew recalls major initiatives implemented by Labour governme...

Thursday, 29th August 2024