PM Drew inspects renovation works at Cayon High School

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, on Wednesday, visited the Cayon High School with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Dr Geoffrey Hanley, to see first hand the tremendous work being done to get the school ready for the upcoming session.



According to Dr Drew, his government has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to replace windows, doors, and railing and to rid the school of mold.



He further added that, “We have also bought a significant amount of new furniture for both the teachers and students,” and noted that this is the largest sum invested at any one time at the Cayon High School in more than a decade with the Prime Minister vowing to continue to do so.



The minor works that are currently taking place at the school include the installation of doors and windows, and painting of certain areas to remove graffiti. New railings were installed, the bathroom facilities were modernized and the majority of the school was outfitted with new furniture.



The officials further noted that renovation work will continue at the school in the coming weeks. These developments are part of the government’s commitment to enhance the overall education sector of St Kitts and Nevis.



Not only this, the government took several other initiatives to enhance the sector which includes the demolishing of the Basseterre High School to make way for modern and a new campus, providing travelling allowance to all Early Childhood Resource teachers, upgrading security and infrastructural upgrades at the Irish Town Primary School and establishing Teacher Education Award.



The government also granted economic costs to all nationals studying any discipline at the University of West Indies and signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of St Kitts and Nevis and the Southern University of Louisiana, USA, which led to significant benefits in higher education and agriculture.



Meanwhile, bathroom and electrical upgrades were done to all schools across the island and two new buses were added to National School Bus System’s fleet.



The St Kitts and Nevis Labour administration undertook all these initiatives within two years of their assuming office and will continue to make more upgrades to enhance the educational atmosphere.