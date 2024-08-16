Jamaica: Aircraft veers off runway before crashing at Tinson Pen Aerodrome

Jamaica: A small aircraft, Piper Aztec 34, coming from Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay was attempting to land at the Tinson Pen Aerodrome, Kingston, Jamaica at around 12 45 pm on Thursday when it crashed.



According to the information, the plane developed difficulties, veered off the runway to the south, overturned, and came to a halt in the verges. The two male individuals aboard the small plane were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical checks.



The officials also confirmed that the small plane crashed at the Tinson Pen Aerodrome along Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston.



In addition to this, the Minister with responsibility for Jamaica’s transport sector, Daryl Vaz, said that there was a mishap involving a small plane in Kingston shortly before 1 pm yesterday.



He also confirmed that the injuries sustained by both the males involved in the accident are not serious and both of them escaped the brutal incident.



Vaz outlined that both the passengers came out of the two engine aircraft on their own and subsequently were taken to the Kingston Public Hospital, where they were monitored and treated for their injuries.



Also, the airports authority of Jamaica noted that the individuals were not admitted to the hospital as their injuries were not serious.



On the other hand, the footage of the plane is being circulated online which shows the aircraft severely damaged at the ground with the emergency responders putting water on it to ensure that it does not catch fire. Netizens are also coming forward and saying that they hope that the passengers are in a safe condition.



“You realize how rarely airplane crashes happen...so many flights daily but we dont think about it...hope they both recover...compared to road statistics is way safer way to travel,” wrote a user named The King while another user said, “A sister of mine witnessed this and she was really shaken up because that plane flew so low over her car it frightened her.”