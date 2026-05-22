Grenada launches inaugural ‘Grenada in Bloom’ Flower & Garden Festival set for Nov 8-15

The launch coincided with the 2026 Chelsea Flower Show, where Grenada secured its 19th Gold award, highlighting sustained excellence in floriculture and boosting tourism and investment ambitions.

Grenada has officially launched the inaugural Flower and Garden Festival which is scheduled to take place from November 8 to 15, 2026. The announcement of festival’s launch was made during a distinguished reception in London which was hosted by the Governor General Dame Cécile La Grenade.

The launch coincided with the 2026 Chelsea Flower Show in which the Grenadian team once again earned global acclaim for its award-winning floral exhibit. The event marked the celebration of the island nation’s horticultural prowess and the unveiling of a national initiative that will focus on sustainability, floriculture, culture, tourism and investment.

The victory marked the 19th time that Grenada received Gold in the Chelsea Flower Show and 9th in a row. Attending the event was the Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Randall Dolland along with media and tour operators based in the UK, members of the diaspora, business leaders and staff of the Grenada High Commission.

Addressing the event, Governor General Dame Cécile La Grenade described the Flower and Garden Festival ‘Grenada in Bloom’ as more than just an exhibition and called it an ecosystem of ideas, a platform where culture meets commerce and the island’s botanical heritage becomes a gateway to international engagement.

She further highlighted the longstanding excellence of Grenada at Chelsea and noted that the nation’s success showcases patience, creativity, precision and pride and further showcases its potential to transform global recognition into economic opportunity.

Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Mr. Randall Dolland, formally inaugurated the Flower and Garden Festival through the debut of a promotional video. During the event, High Commissioner Croney commended Grenada’s continued achievements at Chelsea and referred to the country’s rich plant life as “a vibrant reflection of the island’s character.”

The occasion also highlighted Grenada Diaspora Homecoming 2026 which is scheduled to run from June 21 to July 5. Addressing Grenadians living overseas, the Governor General encouraged them to return home “not simply as guests but as contributors shaping the nation’s future,” and urged active involvement through investment, creativity and collaboration.