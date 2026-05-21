St. Kitts Music Fest 2026: Full Lineup, Schedule and Everything About Caribbean’s Biggest Music Weekend

The three-night festival at Warner Park Stadium will feature regional and international acts including Machel Montano, Kehlani, Fantasia and Beres Hammond.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The 28th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival is set to return from June 25 to 27, 2026, at the Warner Park Stadium. Known for being the Caribbean’s preeminent music event, it is expected to attract thousands of guests from across the region and the world for 3-nights of entertainment, culture and spectacular performances.

The St. Kitts Music Festival Committee has announced the official night schedule of the event. This year’s schedule features a great line-up of international artists, regional favorites, and local talent, who will be performing live in many genres including reggae, soca, dancehall, and R&B.

The opening night will feature performances by Machel Montano, Voice, V'ghn, Brandon, Shelly & Signal Band, Edwin Yearwood Krosfyah, Nu Vybes Band International, and Rucas H.E. They will start the festival with high energy and will set the tone for the other two days.

“Thursday night is setting the pace. We are kicking off the 28th Annual St. Kitts Music Festival with an absolute explosion of energy,” stated the St. Kitts Music Festival organizers on the official Facebook page.



Kehlani will be headlining the festival the next day on June 26. She will be accompanied by other artists, including Aidonia, Kranium, Masicka, Mavado, Steel Pulse, Shaneil Muir, Valiant, Skippa, and Rodney Tattat.

“Friday night at the St. Kitts Music Festival will have you singing every lyric and dancing off your feet,” stated the St. Kitts Music Festival.



Artists performing on the final day of the festival include Fantasia, Beres Hammond, Luciano, Dean Fraser & The Blak Soil Band, D'Yani, Zu, Boyz II Men, and Gharlic & The Upper Level Band.

“Saturday night is bringing the final, massive wave of energy to the main stage. Bring your crew and your highest vibes to witness the crowning moment of the weekend,” shared the organizers.

The festival has gained recognition as a significant event in the Caribbean, as it also helps promote the island on the global map. Visitors can also enjoy the island’s rich culture, local food, and warm welcome along with the carnival spirit.

Tickets for the St. Kitts Music Festival can be purchased through the official website - stkittsmusicfestival.com . The general admission ticket costs $175 per day and the VIP ticket is priced at $540 per day.

Travelers heading for the St. Kitts Music Festival can take advantage of special rates and direct flights offered by the official air partner of the festival, Sunrise Airways.