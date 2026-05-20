Breaking: Stepfather confesses in murder of missing Tobago toddler Angelo Plaza

The two-year-old Angelo Plaza had been missing from his Tobago residence for more than a week now with authorities conducting high-profile searches during this period.

Trinidad and Tobago: The investigation into the disappearance of two-year-old Angelo Plaza has taken a major shift after the stepfather of the child, Shannon Miller, reportedly confessed to police officers in relation with the toddler’s missing.

According to the information by reliable sources, Miller is expected to accompany a team of police officers today to the alleged location in Tobago where investigators believe the child’s body may have been discarded.

As of now, police have not yet released any official statement related to the development and they are expected to charge the suspect later today.

The shocking development comes after days of intense searches across several areas of Tobago including Pig Farm Road, Mt. St. George dump and Dam Road, as police, emergency responders and volunteer search teams desperately searched for the missing child.

Investigators had earlier focused major search efforts around Pig Farm Road where Miller reportedly owns a cassava field. Hunters Search and Rescue Team members, led by Captain Vallence Rambharat, were also actively involved in the operation as they responded to numerous public tips and conducting difficult searches in heavily forested areas and precipices.

Police sources said investigators from multiple specialized units worked around the clock on the case, including officers attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Special Victims Department, Tobago Gang Unit, Canine Unit and Criminal Records Office, with assistance from TEMA and Hunters Search and Rescue.

The case gripped the nation for days as the search for Angelo entered its ninth day with no sign of the child.

Police are expected to continue extensive searches on Wednesday as investigators attempt to recover the toddler’s body and determine the full circumstances surrounding his death.