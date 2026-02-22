Saint Lucia man apologises after viral threats against PM Pierre

Saint Lucia: A man, who recently made threats against Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, has now issued an apology video on social media.

Earlier this week, he posted a video blaming the Prime Minister for the reported deaths of two Saint Lucian fishermen at sea. In the video, he also accused the government of being involved and said that the Prime Minister would be held accountable for their deaths.

“That’s for you, Philip J Pierre – you send the Americans and shoot my boys outside there, the fishermen, and you are claiming it’s drugs. You cannot win against drugs. You cannot stop the drugs, Philip J Pierre; you going to pay for it,” the man said in his first video.

The video went viral on social media. Many people shared their concerns and said that the man’s comments were inappropriate. Some people focused on the reported marine incident which triggered this emotional response.

Just a few days later, he posted another video online. In the second clip, he retracted his previous statement. The man said that he was drunk and drugged when he made the threat. He apologized to the Prime Minister, to members of the government, and to anyone who was offended.

“That was on the influence on drugs and alcohol and then that happened. Like I say again, sorry Philip J. Pierre to you and all your colleagues and all those that feel offended by it. I’m very sorry about it and I hope you’ll accept my apology,” he said.

Both the videos went viral amidst the speculation about two Saint Lucian men who might have been killed during a maritime incident beyond the country’s waters. Details into the incident are not yet known, raising more emotional discussions online.

Prime Minister Pierre addressed the issue during a press conference on Friday, February 20, 2026. “In terms of my own personal safety, well, you know, in my business, you will hear people will, some will like you, some will not like you. Some preach the same language with their tongues. Others preach it in a different way,” he added. The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia further emphasized his government’s efforts in serving the people of Saint Lucia.