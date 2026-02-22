Saint Lucia man apologises after viral threats against PM Pierre
A Saint Lucian man has apologised after a viral video showed him making threats against Prime Minister Philip J Pierre over a reported maritime incident.
Written by Monika Walker
Published
Updated
Saint Lucia: A man, who recently made threats against Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, has now issued an apology video on social media.
Earlier this week, he posted a video blaming the Prime Minister for the reported deaths of two Saint Lucian fishermen at sea. In the video, he also accused the government of being involved and said that the Prime Minister would be held accountable for their deaths.
“That’s for you, Philip J Pierre – you send the Americans and shoot my boys outside there, the fishermen, and you are claiming it’s drugs. You cannot win against drugs. You cannot stop the drugs, Philip J Pierre; you going to pay for it,” the man said in his first video.
The video went viral on social media. Many people shared their concerns and said that the man’s comments were inappropriate. Some people focused on the reported marine incident which triggered this emotional response.
Just a few days later, he posted another video online. In the second clip, he retracted his previous statement. The man said that he was drunk and drugged when he made the threat. He apologized to the Prime Minister, to members of the government, and to anyone who was offended.
“That was on the influence on drugs and alcohol and then that happened. Like I say again, sorry Philip J. Pierre to you and all your colleagues and all those that feel offended by it. I’m very sorry about it and I hope you’ll accept my apology,” he said.
Both the videos went viral amidst the speculation about two Saint Lucian men who might have been killed during a maritime incident beyond the country’s waters. Details into the incident are not yet known, raising more emotional discussions online.
Prime Minister Pierre addressed the issue during a press conference on Friday, February 20, 2026. “In terms of my own personal safety, well, you know, in my business, you will hear people will, some will like you, some will not like you. Some preach the same language with their tongues. Others preach it in a different way,” he added. The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia further emphasized his government’s efforts in serving the people of Saint Lucia.
Author Profile
Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.
Latest
- Saint Lucia man apologises after viral threats against PM Pi...
-
Tobago boys hailed as heroes after rescuing trapped leatherb...
-
Trinidad’s Kes the Band featured on ABC News Live for Black...
-
Belize City Court drops gun charges against 22-year-old
-
Antigua and Barbuda launches Carnival 2026 with theme “Feel...