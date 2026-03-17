Antigua: Randy Baltimore secures landslide victory in St Philip’s North by-election 

Baltimore won all seven boxes in Monday’s by-election, recording his most emphatic margins in Newfield and Willikies.

Antigua and Barbuda: As predicted by WIC News, Randy Baltimore of Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party has secured a clean sweep in victory in St Philip’s North by election held on Monday. The ABLP candidate secured a whopping 924 votes while the opposition candidate Alex Browne of United Progressive Party (UPP) got just 406 votes.

Following the victory, Baltimore is the new Member of Parliament elected for St Philip North. He won all seven boxes in Monday’s by election and amassed his most emphatic margins of victory in Newfield and Willikies.

The detailed polling data further highlighted Baltimore’s dominance across individual boxes. At the Nelvie N. Gore Primary School, Polling Station B, Box 3 (K–R) recorded 137 votes for Randy Baltimore compared to 64 for Alex Browne, while Box 2 (E–J) saw Baltimore securing 127 votes to Browne’s 55. In Box 1 (A–D), Baltimore widened the gap even further with 117 votes against Browne’s 33.

Meanwhile, at the Glanvilles School of Agriculture, Polling Station A, Box 2 (J–Y) delivered 156 votes for Baltimore versus 82 for Browne, and Box 1 (A–I) recorded 143 votes for Baltimore compared to Browne’s 86. The rejected ballots were 13 with the voter turnout being 67 percent for the by-election.

These results across multiple polling stations reinforced Baltimore’s commanding lead and contributed significantly to his overall landslide victory.

The victory was celebrated by jubilant ABLP supporters with cheers and rallies at the Glanvilles Community Centre. This result ensures that the governing ABLP retains the seat which had previously been held by Sir Robin Yearwood for 50 straight years. Baltimore had been a close aide of Sir Robin during campaigns in the constituency.

The by election took place after the resignation of Sir Robin’s on February 18, 2026. Baltimore has emphasized infrastructural work and increased opportunities for constituents as seminal elements of his platform.

Throughout his career, he served as a customs officer in Antigua and Barbuda for the almost 30 years. The newly elected member of parliament recently resigned to serve the people of St Philip’s North and the country as a whole.