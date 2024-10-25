Green Nation Green Spaces Competition to honour people with bountiful garden, yard

According to the requirements, the applicants needed to have their own garden or a green space where they grow their own food and other plants

Barbados: The Green Nation Green Spaces Competition invited the garden and plant enthusiasts to enter their applications for winning incredible prizes and cash. The initiative is designed to foster the sustainability and local products by inviting the applications from those who have gardens and best green space in Barbados.

According to the requirements, the applicants needed to have their own garden or a green space where they grow their own food and other plants. Whether the applications have a flavourful kitchen garden, lush, landscaped yard or cozy houseplant setup, they can show off their green thumb with the competition.

In order to enroll in the competition, the applicants will be required to email at least five high-quality photos of their yard, garden or green space. The participants will also have to explain their gardening journey and how it all started, and also shed light on the facts that how people can keep their garden beautiful, maintained and bountiful.

The deadline for the submission of the applications will be November 15, 2024, as the event is designed to encourage the public about green energy and other sustainable solutions to enhance environmental protection. In the description of the garden, the participants will have to explain their products such as plants, flowers or food that have been grown in their green space.

The initiative is also aimed at enhancing the awareness among the citizens about the significance of the greenery, plants and gardens for the survival of the human being, especially for the small island states who are being challenged by the climate change.

The winners will be awarded cash prizes, garden supplies and other incredible prizes as per their categories. The winners will be decided through different categories and the green space that will fall into those categories will be recognized in the competition.

The first category will include “Best Flower Garden,” aiming to prosper the significance of the flowers for the environmental sustainability. Applicants with nice and clean flower gardens will be chosen as the winner in the category and the chances for a beautiful flower garden is higher.

“Best Edible Garden” will consist of the green space where nice fruits and vegetables have been grown, featuring the edible products in Barbados. In addition to that, the garden will also welcome those applicants who contribute towards the export of the naturally grown products of the country to foreign nations.

The third category will be based upon the feature “Best Traditional Garden,” inviting the applications that have maintained their space with the cultural and traditional looks, fostering the culture of Barbados.

“Best Environmental/Pollinator Garden” will welcome the applications that are best pollinators and foster the environmental sustainability. On the other hand, the “Best potted, verandah or patio garden” will explore new options in the green energy.

In the last, the garden which is best for the interactions and engagement between the citizens of different community. The garden which offers a comfortable and peaceful space for the communities, and they often visit to embrace the natural elements of the environment will be fall into the category “Best communal/community green space.”