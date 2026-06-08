Nevis Mango Fest 2026 set to showcase island’s rich culinary heritage from July 2-5

The Nevis Mango Festival returns from July 2 to 5 with nearly 60 chefs, island-wide food experiences and events aimed at boosting tourism, agriculture and local business participation.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The highly anticipated Nevis Mango Festival 2026 is set to take place from July 2 to 5 across multiple venues on the island. The festival will bring together agriculture, culinary excellence, tourism and community spirit in a vibrant celebration of Nevis' most beloved fruit.

Widely regarded as the world's premier festival dedicated to a single fruit, the Nevis Mango Festival has become one of the Caribbean's most distinctive culinary events. This year's edition marks the festival's 12th anniversary and has been expanded to four days. It will feature nearly 60 celebrity chefs and a diverse lineup of activities that highlight the continued growth and success of the event.

The festival celebrates the island's treasured "sweet Nevis mango," a fruit that has helped earn Nevis the title of the "Mango Capital of the Caribbean." The island is home to more than 44 varieties of mangoes, many of which are unique to Nevis and unavailable for export.

More than just a food festival, the event serves as a platform that brings together local farmers, chefs, businesses, residents, and visitors while generating significant economic opportunities for the island. Through culinary innovation, cultural experiences, and community engagement, the festival continues to strengthen Nevis' tourism and agricultural sectors.

Nevis Mango Festival Opening Day: July 2

The festivities will officially begin on Thursday, July 2 and the opening ceremony for the same is scheduled to take place at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park. Following the launch, a new event titled "Nevis Goes Mango" will commence at noon and continue throughout the day.

The initiative encourages participants to explore the island and visit participating venues to sample an array of mango-inspired dishes and beverages created by local businesses. Organizers say the concept serves a dual purpose: promoting mango-themed products island-wide while ensuring that the economic benefits of the festival reach communities and businesses across Nevis.

The day's activities will conclude with the popular Supper Club at the Four Seasons Resort's Mango Restaurant where celebrity chefs will present a specially curated mango-inspired dining experience.

Family Fun and Culinary Experiences on July 3

On Friday, July 3, activities begin with a culinary masterclass at Chaska Restaurant where celebrity chefs will guide a small group of participants through the preparation of mango-inspired dishes.

Later in the day, families can enjoy Mango Mania which is a lively event featuring activities such as mango tastings, mango tug-of-war competitions and the traditional mango-stoning contest. The venue will also host a mixology competition showcasing creative mango-infused cocktails before activities conclude in the late afternoon.

Participants will then head to Pinney's Beach for the festival's official Bar Crawl where participating establishments will offer specially crafted mango cocktails and beverages. Visitors may join the organized crawl or explore the venues independently with family and friends.

Discovering Authentic Nevisian Cuisine

Saturday, July 4, will feature the Passport Food Tour which is one of the festival's most immersive experiences. Participants will travel around the island by party bus or safari vehicle while taking stops at locally owned restaurants and eateries that offer authentic Nevisian cuisine.

Running from approximately 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the tour aims to introduce visitors to hidden culinary gems while supporting small local businesses.

Grand Finale: "For the Love of Mangos"

The festival will culminate on Sunday, July 5, with its signature event, "For the Love of Mangos," at Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

The grand finale will feature the festival's renowned cooking competition, culinary showcases and the highly anticipated Mango Festival Concert under the stars. The event is expected to attract visitors from neighboring islands including St. Kitts, Anguilla and St. Martin as well as travelers from the United States and Canada.