2026-09-14 03:36:22
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Rihanna takes her children to childhood home in Barbados

Rihanna has returned to Barbados with her children, sharing moments from her childhood neighbourhood, enjoying local experiences and attending the Crop Over Festival.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Barbados: The superstar Rihanna has been spotted visiting her homeland, Barbados, with her three children, RZA Athelston Mayers, Riot Rose Mayers and Rocki Irish Mayers.

She was seen giving her children a glimpse of her childhood, the life that shaped her into today, and that led her to become one of the most famous celebrities in the world.

Rihanna has shared moments from her family vacation, visiting the most significant place of her childhood, the Westbury New Road in Bridgetown, which was officially renamed as Rihanna Drive in 2017, as a recognition for her achievements and global influence.

She was also seen taking her children on a bus tour around Barbados, having fresh coconuts from local vendors, enjoying simple island moments and living a more local experience rather than a typical 5-star luxury celebrity vacation.

Rihanna was further spotted attending the Grand Kadooment Day parade during Barbados’ Crop Over Festival in a dramatic jeweled look with a large headpiece and feathered wings that were specifically designed by Lauren Austin. She also joined her brother, Rorrey Fenty’s band, Aura, and continued her lifelong connection with the island’s music culture.

Rihanna is known for keeping her personal life private as she is rarely seen in public as well. She and her partner A$AP Rocky have always kept their family life private as they don’t usually make public appearances with their children but the recent glimpses from the family vacation is widely loved by the fans and people of Barbados.

A user has commented, “She’s really in her mum era, her daughter looks like she’s excited about having two big brothers.”

This family trip has made her connect with her homeland and fans around the world even more.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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