CPL 2026: Guyana Amazon Warriors retain top spot with six-wicket win over Knight Riders

Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with figures of 4/23 as Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Trinbago Knight Riders by six wickets to strengthen their lead at the top of the CPL 2026 standings.

Guyana: Guyana Amazon Warriors secured a 6 wickets win over Trinbago Knight Riders in the 33rd Match of the Caribbean Premier League 2026 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Amazon Warriors remain at the top position of the CPL 2026 Points table with a total of 16 points and securing the win in 8 matches out of the 9 matches they played so far.

Trinbago Knight Riders are currently on the 7th Position in the CPL 2026 Points table with 6 points and winning 3 matches out of the 10 matches they’ve played.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed the title of ‘Player of the Match’ with the returning figures of 4/23, defeating the Knight Riders as the Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to field first.

Knight Riders scored a total of 126/8 in 20 overs and Amazon Warriors reached the target, scoring 127/4 in 18.4 overs.

Scorecard: Trinbago Knight Riders

Colin Munro: 26(16)

Alex Hales: 22(26)

Nicholas Pooran: 0(1)

Justin Greaves: 35(37)

Jyd Goolie: 4(10)

Sunil Narine: 7(5)

Kieron Pollard: 10(11)

Joshua Da Silva: 4(5)

Akeal Hosein: 12(9)*

Lahiru Kumara: 1(1)*

Extras: 5 (lb 2, w 2, nb 1)

Scorecard: Guyana Amazon Warriors

Glenn Phillips: 11(18)

Mavendra Dindyal: 19(14)

Shai Hope: 42(35)

Shimron Hetmyer: 28(19)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz: 2(14)

Quentin Sampson: 12(12)

Extras: 13 (b 1, lb 2, w 10)

During the post match interview Mehidy Hasan Miraz said, “I am playing CPL for the first time, getting the Man of the match award and I was enjoy a lot during the match.”

The 34th Match of the series is scheduled for September 12, 2026 between Barbados Tridents and Jamaica Kingsmen.