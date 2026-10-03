Three Guyanese delegates secure top-three finishes at Miss, Mrs & Teen India Worldwide 2026 pageant

Guyana’s Dharmini Meghoo finished first runner-up at Miss India Worldwide 2026, while Romona Singh and Janvi Mohanlall also secured top-three finishes in their respective categories.

Guyana: Guyana has recorded another historic achievement for the country and made its mark on the international pageant stage as the nation's three delegates at Miss, Mrs & Teen India Worldwide 2026 beauty pageant in Trinidad and Tobago, were all placed within the top three positions of their respective categories.

Dharmini Meghoo placed as the first runner-up at Miss India Worldwide 2026 category while Romona Singh placed as the first runner-up in the Mrs India Worldwide 2026 division and Janvi Mohanlall placed second runner-up in Teen India Worldwide 2026.

The results were celebrated in a social media post by Miss India Worldwide Guyana announcing the accomplishment. The post went on to say that the results go beyond the crowns, and spoke of dedication, resilience, talent, and the Guyanese spirit, summing it up with three queens, three top three finishes, and one proud nation.

“THREE QUEENS. THREE TOP 3 PLACEMENTS. ONE PROUD NATION.

This is more than a crown it is a celebration of dedication, resilience, talent and the power of the Guyanese spirit. From Guyana to the world stage, our queens have proven that Guyanese excellence knows no borders,” the post noted.

Meghoo, 23, who is studying law, was one of the candidates introduced by the Miss, Mrs & Teen India Guyana franchise in May ahead of the national events that would crown Guyana's representatives.

The worldwide pageant, which was scheduled to take place in October in Trinidad and Tobago, attracted more than 30 countries with participants expected to compete.

The Guyana event, which has three categories, celebrates the beauty, talent, and heritage of women of Indian origin in Guyana, and requires applicants to be either citizens, residents, or born in the country.

The result comes off the back of Guyana's success at the pageant with Beauty Razack winning the Miss Teen India Worldwide crown for Guyana in 2022, and Aruna Sukhdeo winning the Miss India Worldwide title in 2023.

Last year, Malini Persaud made history as the first Guyanese to make the top three at Mrs India Worldwide, finishing as second runner-up.