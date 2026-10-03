Guyana and Panama sign Air Services Agreement to expand connectivity

Guyana and Panama have signed an Air Services Agreement granting expanded passenger and cargo traffic rights and creating a formal framework for stronger aviation cooperation.

Guyana: Guyana and Panama signed a new Air Services Agreement (ASA) on September 30, 2026, establishing a formal regulatory structure aimed at expanding the air travel network, strengthening cooperation in the aviation sector and producing new opportunities for passenger and cargo services among the two nations.

The agreement was signed at Guyana’s Arthur Chung Conference Centre during a meeting held alongside the Regional Accidents and Incidents Investigation Organisations Forum for Aviation Safety and ICAO/EASA Third Global Regional Safety Oversight Organisations.

Deodat Indar, Guyana’s Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, signed the agreement as a representative of Guyana, whereas, Director General of Panama’s Civil Aviation Authority, Rafael Bárcenas Chiarit, signed on the behalf of Panama.

The agreement had earlier been negotiated and subsequently finalised at the technical level during the 2025 ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN) held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The agreement focuses on several areas regulating international aviation services, comprising traffic rights, airline appointments and clearances, application of national laws, mutual recognition of certificates and licences, code-sharing agreements, tariffs, aviation safety and security standards and service charges.

One of its most notable provisions is the expansion of air traffic rights. Airlines obtain up to sixth-freedom rights for passenger operations and up to seventh-freedom rights to operate cargo services.

In operational terms, these provisions can provide carriers with greater flexibility to conduct air services involving third-country markets and to expand international cargo routes, however the agreement itself does not directly mean that the new route or additional flights will commence.

The agreement establishes the regulatory basis for services already connecting the two nations. According to the Department of Public Information for Guyana, Copa Airlines has operated Guyana-Panama flights on a daily basis since 2014.

The new legal framework replaces the pre-existing system based on reciprocity and provides airlines with more transparent commercial and regulatory arrangements.

The newly signed agreement is part of Guyana’s strategy to strengthen connectivity and support trade, tourism and economic activity by expanding its international aviation network. Government data reveals that the nation has been pursuing additional bilateral air-services agreements.45