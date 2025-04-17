Dominica and Qatar sign landmark Air Services Agreement to boost global connectivity

Dominica and Qatar signed a landmark Air Services Agreement on the opening day of the ICAO Facilitation Conference (FALC 2025) in Doha.

Dominica: The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and initial Air Services Agreement with the State of Qatar. The signing of this agreement will now allow designed airlines from both countries to operate unlimited passenger as well as cargo flights with complete rights.

This significant agreement was signed during the first day of the ICAO Facilitation Conference (FALC 2025) held in Doha, Qatar from April 14-17.

Representing Dominica at the signing was Minister of Tourism Denise Charles who led the delegation to FALC 2025 while Civil Aviation Authority Head Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri signed the agreement on behalf of Qatar.

According to the information, the agreement, signed in Doha, strives to establish direct flight links between the destinations while enhancing civil aviation cooperation and boost economic and tourism ties between Dominica and the Gulf State.

It is said that this agreement will allow designated airlines to operate an unlimited number of passenger and cargo flights while paving the way for improved connectivity between the Caribbean and the Middle East.

The Ministry of Tourism of Dominica expressed its gratitude to the government of Qatar for coming up with this development and said that it holds great promise for the tourism and investment sectors of Dominica and will open doors to new markets and economic opportunities.

“This agreement marks the beginning of cooperation between both countries in all aspects of civil aviation development, paving the way for improved air connectivity, capacity building, and expanded opportunities within the aviation and tourism sectors,” outlined the Ministry.

Notably, this historic milestone aligns with the strategic goals of Dominica to boost its presence on the global stage while diversifying its aviation as well as tourism partnerships. It further reflects the shared commitment between both the countries to boosting closer international relations and creating sustainable growth through enhanced mobility.

Qatar’s Civil Aviation Authority also hailed the agreement as a major move towards deeper civil aviation cooperation and improved air connectivity. During the meeting, both the parties also explored future partnership in aviation to benefit mutual interests.