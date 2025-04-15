Dominica: Marigot Mayfest 2025 set for grand comeback from May 31 to June 1

A series of events will kick off ahead of the main celebration, starting May 3 with the Link Up Crew’s 2nd Annual Cooler Fete.

Dominica: Marigot Mayfest 2025 is all set to make a grand comeback in Dominica from May 31 to June 1. The fest will comprise of a number of events for people of all ages to join and celebrate the people and constituency of Marigot.

While announcing the development through its official Facebook account, the organisers said, “It’s that time again Dominica! We are heading to Marigot because that’s where the vibes is all May long! Check out our calendar of events and brace yourself because May Is Marigot! So grab your friends and family and let’s do it for Marigot #MayIsMarigot.”

According to the information, there will be a number of events which will be held ahead of the main event, beginning on May 3 with Link Up Crew 2nd Annual Cooler Fete. On May 4, there will be a Community Church Service followed by Wesmar Rangers Track and Field Invitational Meet.

The events will continue on May 8 with Public Meeting on Discussions between Council and MMCE and there will be Community Bus Stops Facelift on May 10. The Mayfest 2025 will also have something for children as there will an exciting Primary Schools Public Speaking and Spelling Competition on May 16 followed by a 3A Side Basketball Competition on May 17.

Meanwhile, on May 24, Community Road Project ‘Community Bar Lime’ will take place and there will be a special lunch for the elderly on May 25. The main event will be held on May 31 during which Segment 7 Trail Hike will be held followed by a tribute to the ancestors and Mayfest International Artist Night.

Complete Schedule of Calendar for Marigot Mayfest 2025

May 3

Link Up Crew 2nd Annual Cooler Fete

May 4

Community Church Service

Wesmar Rangers Track and Field Invitational Meet

May 8

Public Meeting on Discussions Between Council and MMCE

May 10

Community Bus Stops Facelift

May 16

Primary Schools Public Speaking and Spelling Competition

May 17

3-A-Side Basketball Competition

May 24

Community Road Project

Community Bar Lime

May 25

Lunch for the Elderly

May 28

Heroes Park Face Lift

May 30

Mayfest Health and Wellness Fair

Clash of the DJs

May 31

Segement 7 Trail Hike

Tribute to our Ancestors

Mayfest International Artist Night

June 1

May Challenge (Survivor Games)

Family Fun Day

Traditional Games

National Beach Football

National Beach Netball

Regional Beach Volleyball