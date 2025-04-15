Tuesday, 15th April 2025
Dominica: Marigot Mayfest 2025 set for grand comeback from May 31 to June 1

A series of events will kick off ahead of the main celebration, starting May 3 with the Link Up Crew’s 2nd Annual Cooler Fete.

Dominica: Marigot Mayfest 2025 is all set to make a grand comeback in Dominica from May 31 to June 1. The fest will comprise of a number of events for people of all ages to join and celebrate the people and constituency of Marigot.  

While announcing the development through its official Facebook account, the organisers said, “It’s that time again Dominica! We are heading to Marigot because that’s where the vibes is all May long! Check out our calendar of events and brace yourself because May Is Marigot! So grab your friends and family and let’s do it for Marigot #MayIsMarigot.” 

According to the information, there will be a number of events which will be held ahead of the main event, beginning on May 3 with Link Up Crew 2nd Annual Cooler Fete. On May 4, there will be a Community Church Service followed by Wesmar Rangers Track and Field Invitational Meet. 

The events will continue on May 8 with Public Meeting on Discussions between Council and MMCE and there will be Community Bus Stops Facelift on May 10. The Mayfest 2025 will also have something for children as there will an exciting Primary Schools Public Speaking and Spelling Competition on May 16 followed by a 3A Side Basketball Competition on May 17. 

Meanwhile, on May 24, Community Road Project ‘Community Bar Lime’ will take place and there will be a special lunch for the elderly on May 25. The main event will be held on May 31 during which Segment 7 Trail Hike will be held followed by a tribute to the ancestors and Mayfest International Artist Night.  

Complete Schedule of Calendar for Marigot Mayfest 2025 

May 3  

Link Up Crew 2nd Annual Cooler Fete 

May 4 

Community Church Service 

Wesmar Rangers Track and Field Invitational Meet 

May 8 

Public Meeting on Discussions Between Council and MMCE 

May 10  

Community Bus Stops Facelift 

May 16 

Primary Schools Public Speaking and Spelling Competition 

May 17 

3-A-Side Basketball Competition 

May 24 

Community Road Project 

Community Bar Lime 

May 25 

Lunch for the Elderly 

May 28 

Heroes Park Face Lift 

May 30 

Mayfest Health and Wellness Fair 

Clash of the DJs 

May 31 

Segement 7 Trail Hike 

Tribute to our Ancestors  

Mayfest International Artist Night  

June 1 

May Challenge (Survivor Games) 

Family Fun Day 

Traditional Games 

National Beach Football 

National Beach Netball 

Regional Beach Volleyball 

Monica Walker

