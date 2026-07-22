Dominica: 21 families in Vieille Case to receive new hurricane-resilient homes

The new homes are part of Dominica’s climate-resilient housing programme, which aims to provide safer housing for families while strengthening communities against hurricanes and extreme weather.

Dominica: Twenty-one families in the northern community of Vieille Case are set to receive the keys to newly constructed hurricane-resilient homes, confirmed the Housing Minister Melissa Poponee Skerrit.

Sharing the update on Facebook, she said that the project is in its final stages with the finishing touches now being completed before the homes are officially handed over to their new owners.

The development features 21 modern concrete homes designed to withstand hurricanes and other extreme weather events. These houses come as part of the government's continued commitment to strengthening climate resilience while improving housing conditions for Dominican families.

Describing the development as another promise fulfilled, Minister Melissa Poponne-Skerrit noted that each completed housing project brings the country one step closer to achieving its vision of ensuring every Dominican family has access to safe and resilient housing.

Once completed, the Vieille Case development will further expand the stock of hurricane-resistant homes on the island and provide 21 families with the opportunity to begin a new chapter in secure, modern residences built to meet the challenges of a changing climate.

Notably, Vieille Case is part of the government's broader pledge to construct 5,000 climate-resilient homes across the island following the devastating impacts of Tropical Storm Erika (2015) and Hurricane Maria (2017). Funded through Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, the nationwide program has already delivered homes to thousands of residents.

Similar resilient housing initiatives are currently reaching completion in neighboring communities across the island including Penville, Woodford Hill, Canefield East, Paix Bouche and Pointe Michel.

Following the recent announcement of completion of houses, locals expressed their happiness with one named Diana Coll saying, “Awesome the greatest gift anyone could get is a house a resilient one at that God bless WORLD BOSS AND GOD BLESS U Melissa Poponne-Skerrit for standing by his side thanks for sharing.” Another one said, “God bless you Hon Mrs Skerrit and the Prime Minister Hon R.Skerrit.”