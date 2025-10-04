Cunupia Church Raid: Father and son killed, relatives detained in police operation

The operation at Community Bible Church in Cunupia, Trinidad and Tobago, led to the deaths of Avindra Daniel Bharath, 28, aka "Indian" and "Bobo," and his father Alvin Daniel, 52.

Trinidad and Tobago: A shocking incident occurred on October 2, 2025, in Cunupia, Trinidad and Tobago, where a police raid at a church on Persad Avenue, Mon Plasir Road, resulted in bloodshed. The operation led to the seizure of three firearms and the deaths of two individuals, with two relatives detained.

According to police reports, the operation took place at the Community Bible Church in Cunupia, Trinidad and Tobago, and it resulted in the deaths of Avindra Daniel Bharath, 28, also known as "Indian" and "Bobo," and his father Alvin Daniel, 52.

The reports also stated that the incident occurred when the officers moved into the church compound at around 5:10 a.m. to arrest a 28-year-old man, who was allegedly involved in a string of extortion cases in Central Trinidad. The police also claimed that the father and a son were renting an apartment there.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police department claimed that when they reached there, they were met with a heavy gunfire from inside the premises, which pushed them to return fire, but as soon as the gunfire started, both the father and the son were struck by the bullets fired by the officers. Police further stated that they took both the men to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where they were pronounced dead by the medical staff.

Authorities reported that they seized a total three firearms during their operation from their rented apartment and also detained two other relatives, a man and a woman, for interrogation. The pair, who were upstairs at the time of the operation, witnessed the incident.

Further, they added that the shooting occurred in the downstairs area, and fortunately, no one else sustained injuries. Officials stated that the police had gone to arrest Avindra Daniel Bharath, who was wanted in connection with multiple extortion cases in Central Trinidad.

Additionally, police officials also reported that the woman who was arrested during the operation is in custody at the Tunapuna Police Station, while the boy is at the Maracas St. Joseph Juvenile Booking Centre.

Along with this, they also noted that they are investigating the matter and are also questioning both the man and a woman for the further details.

The grandmother and mother-in-law of Avindra and Alvin Daniel expressed grief over the deaths of her grandson and son-in-law. She acknowledged that her younger grandson, Avindra, was involved in criminal activities but maintained that her son-in-law, Alvin, was innocent. Additionally, she stated that her daughter and younger grandson were detained by the police, despite having no involvement in the case.