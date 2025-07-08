Trinidad and Tobago to raise legal age for marijuana, gambling and alcohol consumption

The bill is set for Cabinet review on Thursday, with national consultations to follow soon after.

Trinidad and Tobago: Kamla Persad-Bissessar the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago has announced during her address at the United National Congress (UNC) meeting on July 7, that the government is set to introduce a new legislation raising the legal age for gambling and marijuana use to 25 instead of the previous set age of 18 years.

The government is also set to increase the legal age for alcohol consumption to 21 instead of 18.

The bill is scheduled for Cabinet review on Thursday and national consultations to begin shortly afterward. The Government is set to put the bill before the parliament once the parliament resumes in September.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad‑Bissessar, speaking at the UNC’s meeting held in the evening of July 7 unveiled a proposed bill to review and amend age restrictions on substance use and gambling.

Referring to the promises she made, the new change aims to address growing concerns about youth exposure to substances and addictive behaviors—issues linked to public health and societal well-being. Persad‑Bissessar has emphasized the negative impact of early marijuana use on adolescent brain development, and warned of gambling addiction’s destructive effects on youth .

The Prime Minister also updated attendees on other legislative initiatives:

Highlighting during her UNC address of the progress made on stand-your-ground (self-defense) law saying the bill to legislate the laws principles of self-defense has been drafted and will also be debated in September once the parliament opens.

The Prime Minister promises that the new law will make firearms more accessible to law-abiding citizens by simplifying the process to acquire a firearm and a quicker administrative process will also be implemented for pepper spray permits.

The upcoming legislature is set to also include banning of late night music trucks and a reform of firework use with specific guidelines set to be included.

The revised laws are set to be introduced once the Parliament resumes in September after going before the Cabinet this Thursday, and through a national consultation by the end of July.

Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago and public health experts including criminologist Dr. Randy Seepersad have praised the Prime Minister for raising the age limit of the consumption of marijuana, alcohol and gambling as research has linked criminal behavior cited in youth to be due to the early exposure to the drugs.