4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: A 4.8 magnitude earthquake has shaken the parts of St Kitts and Nevis, advising people to adopt a cautious approach. It was recorded at 1: 31 pm, approximately 60 km from Antigua and Barbuda, rattling several other Caribbean regions such as Montserrat, Saint Barthelemy, the Caribbean Netherlands, and more.

As per reports, the residents across the region have recorded light shaking and offered inclement conditions to the country. However, no injuries or other major damage have been reported so far in the countries. The authorities have urged people to remain alert and cautious about the situation.

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre added that the tremor occurred at approximately 1: 31 pm. The epicentre was located at latitude 17.59°N and longitude 62.06°W. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 33 kilometres.

The epicentre of the quake was located roughly around 58 kilometres northwest of Antigua and Barbuda. In addition to that, the earthquake was recorded around 81 kilometes northeast of Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis.

The UWI SRC added that the location was automatically generated with the proper use of computer algorithms. It will remain subject to revision as there are chances of changes in the conditions of the tremors in the situation.

Residents across the region have been asked to adopt a cautious approach due to the condition of the earthquake. It will particularly be recorded in Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat and other countries in the Caribbean region. As per the reports, the earthquake has not caused any significant damage to the structures and buildings of the countries.

However, there are several other chances that the situation will remain the same in the upcoming times. The tremors can be felt over a wide area in the coming days, and the citizens are asked to remain cautious.

The waves will be coming sooner with new tropical approaches.