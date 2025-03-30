Double Earthquake shakes Caribbean hours after deadly 7.7 magnitude quake in Myanmar

Preliminary data revealed that the earthquake had a depth of 98 km, with tremors felt across Sint Maarten, Anguilla, Saba and St Kitts and Nevis.

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Gustavia, St. Barthélemy, just after midnight on Saturday, March 29, 2025. According to the information by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the tremors of the quake were felt at 12:53 am local time.

The reports also confirmed that another 4.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded 14 km from Cul de Sac, Sint Maarten, reviewed by the USGS.

The preliminary date further revealed that the depth of the quake was 98 km and the tremors were felt across Sint Maarten, Anguilla, Saba and St Kitts and Nevis. The cities located near the epicenter were Philipsburg, Blowing Point Village, Marigot, The Valley, Gustavia and Basseterre.

While no damage or injuries have been reported so far, but experts are suggesting that this double earthquake could have been a result of the deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake which struck Myanmar and other parts of Southeast Asia on Friday, killing around 1600 people and injuring more than 3400.

Reportedly, the initial 7.7-magnitude quake struck near the central Myanmar city of Mandalay early Friday afternoon, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock. The tremors collapsed buildings, downed bridges and buckled roads, with mass destruction seen in the city of more than 1.7 million people.

The recent statement from the military government confirmed 1,644 dead and more than 3,400 injured, with at least 139 people still missing after the magnitude 7.7 earthquake.

The double earthquake in the Caribbean region struck just hours after the deadly quake in Myanmar and Thailand.

Locals have also shared their experience of this more than four magnitudes of earthquake in the Caribbean with one saying, “Our ship sailed right over this and shook this monster. Wasn't sure what had happened. I was just going to my cabin after partying so i thought it was me. Nope, turns out it was Mother Nature. Glad we didn't sink.”

At present, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre is urging everyone to remain safe and follow local authorities for official updates.