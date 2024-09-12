Trinidad and Tobago's 1st solar-powered school commissioned, 15 KW power system installed

Trinidad and Tobago: In a significant development, the Charlotteville Methodist Primary School in Tobago is now the first school on the island and, by extension, the nation's first school to utilize solar power. Last Friday, a 15-kilowatt solar power system was commissioned at the school.



During the commissioning ceremony, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales, minister in the office of the Prime Minister and MP for Tobago East, Ayanna Webster Roy shared their opinions.



Chief Secretary Augustine said that the project represented a tangible step forward in promoting clean and renewable energy across the island and, by extension, the nation.



He noted that small island developing states such as Trinidad and Tobago continue to face the threat of climate change.



Augustine stated that sustainable ways must be found to fight back and protect the economy, people, and way of life.



"So today, today's commissioning and bestowal ceremony reflects that we are taking a decisive action as an energy-producing state towards embracing clean energy technology, and for a very long time, we have been reliant solely on hydrocarbons, but this is a step in the right direction," he outlined.



Augustine said it was a step towards sustainably diversifying the country's energy consumption patterns.



He also commended the Ministry of Public Utilities, and the Minister of Public Utilities, Marwin Gonzalez, thanked the CHA for their support and collaboration in making this project a reality.



He said that it was a milestone project that should be continued all over the nation, and therefore, "We need to invest in these initiatives so that that we can reduce our dependence on fossil fuel and build a more sustainable future For our entire country and for our world."



Meanwhile, MP for Tobago East, Diana Webster Roy, said the Charlotteville Methodist Primary School was leading nationally. She explained that the school had put Tobago on the map by now, which was entirely powered by solar energy, which she said was significant.



On the other hand, Minister Webster Roy highlighted that the step forward for Tobago becoming the greatest little island on the planet was accepting climate responsibility and to see Charlotteville leading. She outlined, "I felt extremely proud, and I want to commend those of you who have worked in the vineyard."



She commended Minister Gonzalez, the Chief Secretary, and Uniport for collaborating and ensuring the project succeeded, putting Tobago East on the map.