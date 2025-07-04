PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar welcomes Indian PM Narendra Modi to T&T for historic visit

PM Narendra Modi received a warm welcome, with members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force saluting him in honor.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar, on Thursday afternoon, welcomed the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he touched down on the soil of Trinidad and Tobago for an official state visit. This stop marks the second leg of his five-nation tour

PM Modi received a warm welcome and was saluted by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force. Apart from the Trinidadian Prime Minister, 38 government ministers and 4 MPs were at the airport to extend a warm welcome to the international leader.

Cultural performers also assembled to welcome PM Modi and showcase that the Indian roots are still alive on the island nation.

This visit marks the first Indian leader to visit the island nation in 27 years, and he is expected to address topics including national security, energy and education during talks with the cabinet. He will be on a two-day official visit to the country

After landing at the airport, he arrived at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain, where he was again warmly welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora who expressed their keen excitement to meet their hometown’s leader.

He along with PM Kamla and other cabinet members joined the members of the Indian diaspora for a vibrant cultural celebration at the National Cycling Velodrome in Couva, honouring the enduring bonds between the people of India and Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar reflected on Prime Minister Modi's visionary leadership and India’s ongoing support over the years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, describing the gift of medical supplies as “more than diplomacy,” and calling it “an act of kinship,” “an act of shared humanity,” and “an act of love.”

In recognition of these efforts, she said Prime Minister Modi is to be bestowed with the nation’s highest honour, the Order of Trinidad and Tobago, on Friday.

She further praised the Indian PM for his compassion and heartfelt outreach to the people of the diaspora.

Meanwhile, PM Modi expressed his appreciation of the diaspora who continue to preserve and nurture their traditions, cultural ethos, festivals and the way of life of their ancestors from India even after so many generations and form a strong link between the two countries.

To further strengthen these familial bonds, PM announced that Overseas Citizenship of India - OCI cards would now be issued to the 6th generation of the Indian diaspora in Trinidad & Tobago.

Following the culmination of this diaspora event, Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar also treated her Indian counterpart to a taste of doubles at the Diplomatic Centre.

The Indian leader will also be addressing the parliament of Trinidad and Tobago and will be receiving the greatest honour of the island nation today. In an official tweet, he said that he is looking forward to deepening ties with a valued partner in the Caribbean with whom India shares very old cultural links.