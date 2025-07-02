Indian Prime Minister to receive Trinidad and Tobago’s highest civilian honour during official visit

The award recognizes the Prime Minister's exceptional support for Trinidad and Tobago’s progress and his dedicated service, benefiting both the region and the global community.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Trinidad and Tobago on July 3-4, 2025, will be honoured with the prestigious "Order of the Republic of Trinidad Award."

The development was announced by the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago announced through an official press release on July 1 which mentioned that in accordance with section 10(6) of the Constitution of the Distinguished Society of Trinidad and Tobago, they will be awarding the coveted award to the Indian Prime Minister.

The award will serve as a testament to the nation's appreciation for the Prime Minister's outstanding support for Trinidad and Tobago's progress and his dedicated service, which benefits not only the region but also the global community.

The press release comes after Prime Minister Modi accepted the invitation from Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, to make an official visit to the twin island nation.

Prime Minister Modi was sworn in for a historic third term on June 9, 2024, following the parliamentary elections. Having previously served from 2014 to 2019 and 2019 to 2024, he became the first Prime Minister of India to hold office for three consecutive terms.

Modi has bolstered the 63-year relationship between Trinidad and Tobago and India, fostering stronger ties at both bilateral and multilateral levels. Moreover, under his leadership, India-CARICOM relations have experienced significant growth and deepened.

This however is not the first award that the Indian Prime Minister has received from other countries. Through his terms he has been awarded honors both regionally and internationally.

Some of the awards that he received include inter alia, the highest civilian honour of Saudi Arabia (Sash of King Abdulaziz); the top awards of Russia (The Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First), Palestine (Grand Collar of the State of Palestine), Afghanistan (Amir Amanullah Khan Award), UAE (Order of Zayed Award), Maldives (Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen), Bahrain (King Hamad Order of the Renaissance), Bhutan (Order of the Druk Gyalpo), Papua New Guinea (Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu), Fiji (Companion of the Order of Fiji), Egypt (Order of Nile), France (Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour), and Greece (The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour). Regionally, he has also received the Order of Excellence of Guyana, the Dominica Award of Honour and the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados.