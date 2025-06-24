Indian Prime Minister Modi set to make diplomatic visit to Trinidad and Tobago this July

Trinidad and Tobago: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is scheduled to make a diplomatic visit to Trinidad and Tobago in the first week of July. According to the information, the visit aims to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The development was confirmed by Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar who expressed that she has formerly invited Narendra Modi to make a state visit to the country and he is expected to arrive in Trinidad and Tobago on the first week of July where several Memorandums of Understanding will be signed to strengthen bilateral relationships.

The two countries are expected to be in talks of cultivating closer ties with the discussions expected in the fields of technology, digital transformation, trade, and cultural exchange.

The visit of the Indian Prime Minister to the state of Trinidad and Tobago is said to be just one of his multinational state visits. His tour is said to include stops in Argentina and Brazil, to attend the BRICS summit that will be hosted in Rio de Janeiro from 5–8 July.

Notably, the relationship between the two countries began long before, after Persad-Bissessar had won the 2024 elections and among the first leaders to congratulate her April 28th election victory was Prime Minister Modi who took to X and expressed that he looked forward to working closely with her and strengthen the partnership for shared prosperity and well-being of the people.

The Indian Prime Minister is said to have last visited Trinidad and Tobago in 2002, as part of a delegation attending the World Hindu Conference. The visit will mark PM Modi’s first official state visit to Trinidad and Tobago since becoming Prime Minister in 2014.

Citizens took to Facebook to welcome the Indian Prime minister and congratulate Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar for the steps she has taken with one user writing, “Congrats our blessed prime minister for our country will benefit a lot from his visit here .we are very fortunate for this. India is a world leader in many things.”