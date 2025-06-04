Kamla Persad-Bissessar named 2025 People’s Choice Global Leader after historic election win

In a significant development, Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar has been named 2025 People’s Choice Global Leader at the Caribbean Global Awards (CGA). This award comes right after she secured her second term in office as the first female Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago just in May 2025.

According to the information, Persad-Bissessar won the award with a public vote of 3,850, which was more than any other nominee in the category of regional leaders.

Prime Minister Kamala Persad Bissessar received this prestigious award as an active member of the United National Congress party against nominees including Guyanese President Dr. Irfaan Ali, St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad -Bissessar expresses gratitude

This is another big milestone for the career of Prime Minister Kamla Persad -Bissessar who had nothing to say but thanks to the voters who made it happen for her in one of her social media posts. The voters expressed their support for all that she does for the country.

With one taking to Facebook and lauding her by saying “Congratulations to The Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC on being named the People’s Choice - Caribbean Global Leader 2025! A truly well-deserved recognition of your unwavering leadership, dedication to the people, and inspiring legacy across the Caribbean. Wishing you continued success and strength as you lead with purpose and passion. “

An independent panel of 15 judges and observers both in the Caribbean and internationally observed, audited and validated the voting and the results before proclaiming it to the public. Five hours were spent reviewing the whole process and ensuring accuracy and transparency in the process.

Reportedly, the Caribbean Global Awards is scheduled to take place in London on September 17, 2025 where she will be honored and awarded the prestigious award of People’s Choice Caribbean Global Leader 2025.