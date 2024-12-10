Antigua's Got Talent 2024: Everything you need to know about Season 3

The entertaining event will take place at Lucky Eddi’s in English Harbour from 7 pm onwards and will feature a number of participants showcasing their exceptional talent

Antigua and Barbuda: The highly anticipated Antigua’s Got Talent is all set to take place on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

The entertaining event will take place at Lucky Eddi’s in English Harbour from 7 pm onwards and will feature a number of participants showcasing their exceptional talent in singing, dancing, poetry, comedy, magic and much more.

The evening will be more special as it will feature celebrity judges including Soca diva Claudette Peters, Director of Culture Khan Cordice, reigning Queen of Carnival Desrie Markham, and DJ and radio show host Kenny D.

Judges of Season 3 The contest is open to all non-professional performers aged 16 and over, who will showcase their talent in a spectacular venue complete with professional stage, lighting and PA system.

The organisers said that the registration price is EC$20 per person and the winner will be receiving a 50 inch Smart TV, courtesy of headline sponsor TownHouse MegaStore. The runner-ups will also be receiving various prices.

Notably, the entry to the show is open to all with the ticket priced at EC$20. The children can attend the show free of cost and all the proceeds are slated to go to Paaws Animal Shelter.

The 3rd edition of the popular competition Antigua’s Got Talent aims to raise crucial funds for the PAAWS Animal Shelter. The show will be hosted by larger than life personality of the island nation Ibis.

According to the information, the judges will be awarding points for creativity, talent (technical ability, timing etc), stage presence, audience response and overall performance.

Furthermore, one of the judges Kenny D encouraged local residents to come out in full force to support the cause and cheer on the performers.

“I am really excited to be a part of this event because I am all about showcasing talented Antiguans and Barbudans – and I’m all for supporting PAAWS,” he said. Meanwhile, another judge Peters said she was very much “looking forward” to the event.

The show is once again being hosted by the inimitable Ibis the Livest who said, “I am so ready for this”.

It was further revealed that a brand new 50-inch smart TV, courtesy of headline sponsor Townhouse Megastore, is up for grabs for the winner. Second prize is an overnight stay for two at the luxurious Gunpowder Suites, and third prize is Carlisle Bay day passes for two.

Reportedly, over two dozen performers have signed up till now to take part in the show. Also, a luxury raffle with prizes including a two-night stay at South Point Hotel, dinner for two at Curtain Bluff, a personalised pet portrait by Naydene Gonnella, a wingfoil lesson with Olympian Tiger Tyson and many more will also be drawn on the night.

Meanwhile, Lucky Eddi’s new elevated VIP section is now complete and ready to welcome the dozens of corporate sponsors who have generously lent their support to the shelter.

About PAAWS

PAAWS Animal Shelter provides a safe haven for abused, neglected, injured as well as abandoned dogs and cats. Established in 1996, it is a registered friendly society.

One of its shelters based in Parham has successfully rehomed over 3000 animals over the years. It is presently caring for 52 dogs and 29 cats, all of which are looking for a new home.

All the pets that are old enough are neutered or sprayed, micro chipped and vaccinated before being sent to a new home.