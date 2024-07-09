Exciting new dating show 'Love Link Antigua' to debut on Youtube, know deets

Antigua and Barbuda is all set to host its first dating show 'Love Link Antigua'. The show is being brought by Love Link Productions and will feature males and females who will get a chance to meet their perfect match in a convenient, fun, safe, no-strings-attached environment.



The organizers are making a casting call for the show for the people who are single and seeking a real love connection. The show will make its debut on YouTube and promises to bring romance to the digital screen with a special twist on dating.





While calling out singles, the organizers noted, "Forget the typical reality show drama—this is about finding true love. Inspired by the viral "Pop the Balloon" and "Find Love Online" dating shows, our format is designed to connect genuine singles looking to find love."



"Loveland TV has put out a casting call for Antigua's first dating show that is designed to help eligible singles find their perfect match," they further added.



It is to be noted that there will be no winner in the traditional sense, but successful matches will be enjoying all-expenses-paid romantic dates in locations that one always dreams about.



Not only this, but participants can also find someone who shares their values, interests, and long-term goals in a relaxed and fun approach to dating. They can also meet potential matches without disrupting their busy schedule.



The organizers further noted, "Save time by allowing us to do the screening for you while you focus on finding a potential match."



In order to participate, residents of Antigua, male or female, between the ages of 21 and 40, can simply send a WhatsApp message saying "I'm in" to 268-778-9090 or email lovelinkproductions@gmail.com.



Meanwhile, the submissions will remain 100% confidential, and all participants will be carefully screened to ensure eligibility.



In addition to this, the show's filming is scheduled to begin in mid-July, with premiere episodes coming out in early August.