World leaders congratulate Kamla Persad Bissessar, pledge stronger ties with Trinidad and Tobago

World leaders have congratulated Kamla Persad Bissessar on leading the United National Congress (UNC) to victory on Monday with some saying that they are looking forward to strengthening existing ties with Trinidad and Tobago. Persad Bissessar secured a landslide victory in 2025 General Elections by dominating in 25 out of 41 seats, according to preliminary figures.

Taking to X, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi extended his heartiest congratulations to Persad Bissessar on her victory in the elections.

“We cherish our historically close and familial ties with Trinidad and Tobago,” he said adding that he is looking forward to working closely with her to further boost their partnership for shared prosperity as well as well-being of the people.

In his congratulatory message, Dominica Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit reflected on the confidence of the people of Trinidad and Tobago in Kamla’s leadership and vision for the nation’s development. He said, “On behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, I extend congratulations to Prime Minister- Elect, Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the United National Congress on your victory in the general elections held on Monday in Trinidad and Tobago.”

PM Skerrit added that Dominica looks forward to working closely to strengthen the existing ties for the mutual benefit of our peoples and for the advancement of our Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Notably, this massive victory has tossed back the People’s National Movement (PNM) back to 2010 defeat levels and has made history as Kamla Persad Bissessar became a female Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister for the second time. Now 73, she remains the only woman to ever have led the twin-island Caribbean nation.

Congratulating her for this massive victory, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley also took to Facebook and said, “On behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, and as Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), to extend warm congratulations to Prime Minister Designate, Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the United National Congress on their success.”

She also congratulated the people of Trinidad and Tobago on the peaceful exercise of their democratic rights and said that her administration is looking forward to working together in the spirit of partnership and shared purpose, for the benefit of the peoples and the wider Caribbean region.

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre, in his congratulatory message, also vowed to look forward to engagements with Persad Bissessar as Prime Ministerial Colleagues, continuing the work of serving our people and uniting the region.

Jamaican Prime Minister also joined his counterparts to extend his heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister-elect Kamla Persad Bissessar. He said that her success at the polls is an indication of the confidence of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

He also emphasised the strong and enduring ties between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago and emphasised the shared culture, history and collaboration across regional and international organisations including CARICOM, Association of Caribbean States (ACS), and the Organization of American States (OAS).