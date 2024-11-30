Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred with Barbados’ Highest National Honour

While PM Modi was not present to accept the award himself, he nominated a representative to receive this prestigious award on his behalf as this award could only be given in Barbados.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has received the coveted ‘Freedom of Barbados’ award which is the highest national honour of Barbados.

The award was conferred upon the Indian leader on Saturday during the formal Ceremony and Parade on the 58th Anniversary of Barbados Independence and Third Anniversary of transition to republican statusat the historic Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

While PM Modi was not present to accept the award himself, it was officially announced in honour of him. It is being expected that an official representative will be nominated by the Indian leader who will visit Barbados and receive the award on his behalf.

Token of Gratitude for Humanitarian Assistance

During the ceremony, it was announced that, “The Honorary Freedom of Barbados award will be conferred upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is not with us today but will be represented.”

It was further added, “The award is conferred for his leading role and reputation of responsiveness and care as the government of the Republic of India under his strategic leadership in taking urgent actions to assist countries like Barbados with Covishield vaccines that changed the course of Covid 19 pandemic and minimised its economic and social impacts.”

The Government of Barbados honoured Prime Minister Modi to recognise his compassion and humanity which he showed towards the locals of Barbados during their darkest hour.

While officially announcing the award, Prime Minister Mia Mottley noted that PM Modi’s strategic leadership and urgent action taken to assist the island nation with hundreds and thousands of Covishield vaccines which changed the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and minimised its social and economic impacts on the island remains forever etched in the hearts of everyone.

The award was announced during the highly anticipated CARICOM-India Summit in Guyana with PM Mottley recognising the immense contributions of Indian leader.

Not only this, but Indian Prime Minister also took to his official X account to extend his gratitude to PM Mottley for this award. He said that he is grateful to the government and people of Barbados and further dedicated the honour to the 1.4 billion people of India.

Just last year in June 2023, a special representative to St Kitts and Nevis Gurdip Dev Bath was also conferred with the top award of Barbados "Honory of the Republic”. This was to honour Dev Bath’s contribution in facilitating the travel of Covid-19 vaccines from India to Barbados during the rough period in 2019.

Series of Prestigious Honours to PM Modi

Notably, PM Modi was also conferred upon the Dominica’s Highest National Award ‘the Dominica Award of Honour’ as well as Guyana’s Highest National Award ‘Order of Excellence of Guyana’ during the summit which was held November 20 to 24, 2024.

Your Excellency, Prime Minister @narendramodi,



It is with profound gratitude that we bestow on you Dominica’s highest honour, the Dominica Award of Honour. Prime Minister, this accolade is more than a symbol; it is a tribute to your enduring legacy of leadership, your… pic.twitter.com/NgTUmPnFem — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) November 20, 2024

The Freedom of Barbados award marks the 19th international honour which has been bestowed upon PM Modi. This recent award also solidifies his position as a reputable international leader.

PM Modi’s Visit to Guyana

The Indian leader attended the India-CARICOM Summit and was in Guyana for a three-day official visit from November 20 to 22.

During his stay, he engaged in high level bilateral collaborations with all CARICOM leaders and co-chaired the summit alongside CARICOM Chairman Dickon Mitchell.

PM Modi also held a significant meeting with the Indian diaspora, further boosting ties between Guyana and India.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Mottley and Indian Prime Minister Modi engaged in significant bilateral discussions during the CARICOM-India Summit’s inaugural day on November 20. Both the leaders discussed partnership in various areas of science and technology, education, healthcare, climate change as well as agriculture.

During this meeting as well, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to PM Mottley for announcing the nation’s highest honour upon him.

Both the leaders are now looking forward to boost ties between India and Barbados and collaborate on various fields.