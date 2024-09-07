8-year-old leads heartwarming rescue of baby Hawksbill turtles on Saint Lucia Beach

Saint Lucia: A 8 year old boy from Saint Lucia spearheaded a major rescue mission of baby turtles on Anse Galet Beach last month.



While expressing pride over the son, Shazri Pierrott’s mother shared the heartwarming details of the incident, saying that while swimming, the boy saw a tiny turtle attempting to reach the ocean, which the Fisheries Department later confirmed was a hawksbill turtle.



She said that Sharzi made the way easy for the turtle to enter the water and also went hunting for a nest which he found under some debrise.



The young boy cleared away the area using a spade which he took from his mother and also called out other children on the beach to come forward and help the baby turtles find their way home.



The mother said that all the children surrounded her son, who led them like an expert. He told them to form a line stretching toward the sea so that the baby turtles could pass along and get into the water.



The children helped him in all possible ways and cleared out the way for the baby hawksbill turtles.



His mother emphasized that she was so impressed with his son because he kept telling other children not to take the turtles away and make sure to drop them in the ocean so they can have a better chance of survival.



Not only this, but Shazri Pierrott insisted on returning back the next day to save other baby turtles however instead of finding other hatchlings, he saw dog prints in the sand and was disappointed to learn that the dogs had found the nest.



But, her mother, Antoine said that son was happy that he was able to save atleast some of the baby turtles.



Following this development, the Fisheries Department of Saint Lucia also said that they will plan something in order to recognise the significant efforts of the 8 year old.