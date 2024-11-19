Spotlight on Mia Mottley at India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown

Mottley, who is Prime Minister of Barbados- world's youngest republic is expected to speak about climate challenges faced by the Small Island Developing States, along with a strong address on the bilateral relations.

All eyes are at Mia Amor Mottley as she will be the only female Prime Minister at the India-CARICOM Summit.

Mottley, who is Prime Minister of Barbados - world's youngest republic is expected to speak about climate challenges faced by the Small Island Developing States, along with a strong address on the bilateral relations.

The 2nd edition of this highly anticipated summit is kicking off tomorrow (November 20, 2024) in Georgetown, Guyana and will feature opening remarks from the Chairman of CARICOM- Dickon Mitchell, Guyanese President - Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, CARICOM Secretary General- Dr Carla Barnett and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

The Indian Prime Minister is joining the summit as a special guest, and he is scheduled to engage in bilateral dialogue with the heads of Governments and delegates from 15 member CARICOM states.

Mia Mottley – TIME’s Most Influential Leader of Caribbean

Mia Amor Mottley has gained international recognition at various times with her bold vision and initiatives. In 2022, she made it to the cover of the Time Magazine and was named in the list of ‘World’s Most Influential People,’ which featured 100 personalities from across the globe.

PM Mottley was chosen as a result of her advocacy on matters which critically impact the world, including climate change.

“There are some who stand tall and stand out no matter where they are from—whether a large, densely populated country or a small island nation. Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados is one such person” – TIME Magazine

Time Magazine has named Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley as one of the 100 most influential people of 2022. PM Mottley has been selected as a result of her advocacy on matters which critically impact the world, including, climate change. pic.twitter.com/wB6ew5Z0mZ — gisbarbados (@gisbarbados) May 23, 2022

In 2023, she was again named among Time100 Most Influential Climate Leaders in Business 2023 under the defender category.

Recently, in September 2024, Mottley was named on The Independence Climate 100 List 2024 among the world’s leading environmentalists. The Independent Climate 100 List 2024 highlights key global figures working to combat the climate crisis.

Mottley’s inclusion in this list widely celebrates her innovative as well as courageous leadership in advocating for global financial reforms through her Bridgetown Initiative. This initiative calls for a more just as well as equitable global financial system in order to support vulnerable nations that are battling with Climate Crisis.

PM Mottley in an interview with Time She has also received several other prestigious recognitions including the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (2019), Order of Roraima of Guyana (2020), Grand Cordon of the Order of the Liberty (2023). Mottley was also named the Person of the Year by Caribbean National Weekly in 2020.

All these significant recognitions which the Barbadian leader secured at international platforms showcases her growing reputation among global leaders and publications. These awards reaffirms her continued impact on advocacy of international climate.

The Bridgetown Initiative

Launched in 2022 by Prime Minister Mia Mottley in Barbados, this initiative sparked international interest as it outlined a plan to counter the global financial architecture and called upon the developed world and international financial institutions to increase their financial support for climate change significantly.

While the first and second versions of this initiative were at a limited level, the 3rd phase took it to much wider and global level.

The Bridgetown Initiative 3.0 calls on the world to recognise that the rules of the game must change, we must shock proof economies and we must commit to dramatically increase ﬁnancing. It is time to act in solidarity for people and planet.https://t.co/rcKfjrmqjc pic.twitter.com/JGAlqLvGjB — Mia Amor Mottley (@miaamormottley) May 28, 2024

PM Mottley most recently launched the 3.0 version of this Bridgetown Initiative at the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States in Antigua and Barbuda in September this year. This phase includes a longer, more specific as well as more in depth plan for disaster preparedness, financing as well as taxation.

The third iteration of the "Bridgetown Initiative" further calls for changing the rules of the international financial system, shock-proofing vulnerable economies by dealing with debt and liquidity in a development-focused manner, and boosting country capacity to invest in resilience by augmenting finance.

PM Mottley’s impact on Political Atmosphere in Barbados

Barbados has experienced a remarkable wave of transformation under the forward thinking leadership of Prime Minister Mia Mottley. Her bold reforms have not only earned her widespread admiration from her constituents but also respect from the international community.

In 2018, she made history by becoming the first female Prime Minister of Barbados and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chairperson. She secured a clean sweep victory by becoming the first leader ever to win all 30 seats back-to-back.

Notably, the last general election in Barbados took place in January 2022 with the next one anticipated in 2027. Several individuals have expressed their belief that Mottley is well positioned to secure re-election because of her ever-growing popularity and proactive governance style, which has always resonated with the people of Barbados and beyond.

Her back-to-back victory during the last two elections showcases her strong influence over the citizens and residents of Barbados.

She is the 8th Prime Minister of the island nation and has been active in the political life of her country for over three decades now. She was initially elected in 1994 and is presently serving her 6th term as the Member of the Parliament for the constituency of St Michael North East.

Significance of PM Mottley attending the upcoming India-CARICOM Summit

The Barbadian leader between November 20-24, 2024 is expected to participate in a number of high-level meetings with her counterparts, especially with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi who is arriving to Guyana as a special guest.

PM Modi will be co-chairing the significant event with CARICOM Chairman and Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.

PM Mia Mottley is anticipated to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi during which she will talk about enhancing ties in various sectors including trade, health, agriculture and more.

Moreover, as always, she is expected to discuss the climate change effects faced by small island developing states while calling upon the Indian leader to join hands with CARICOM in advocating for the same and asking for climate justice from the developed world.

The Prime Minister of Barbados is looking forward to expanding and strengthening the country’s ties with India during the summit and discuss about collaborating on various levels which would eventually benefit both the regions and its people.

PM Mottley’s 2nd visit with Indian Prime Minister

Notably, this will not be the first official meeting of Prime Minister Mottley with the Indian Prime Minister Modi. Earlier in September 2019, both the leaders met at the 1st edition of India-CARICOM meeting in New York held on the sidelines of UNGA.

At that meeting, India announced an US$14 million grant and US$150 million LoC for solar, renewable energy, and climate change projects for CARICOM member states (including Barbados).

Even during the period of COVID 19 pandemic, PM Narendra Modi helped hundreds and thousands of people in Barbados by donating over 40000 vaccines of Covishield.

PM Modi @narendramodi made it possible for more than 40K persons in Barbados and tens of thousands elsewhere, to receive their 1st dose of COVISHIELD via #VaccineMaitri before receiving his. A genuine demonstration of generosity. Thank you and we wish you continued good health. https://t.co/1z1QGo6xQf — Mia Amor Mottley (@miaamormottley) March 3, 2021

At that time PM Mia Mottley expressed her immense thankfulness to the Indian leader for this generous donation and assisting the people of the small island nation.