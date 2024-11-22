Barbados officially announces highest state honour for Indian PM Modi

The award, announced during the CARICOM-India summit, is being facilitated for Indian Prime Minister’s crucial role for facilitating vaccine parity.

The Government of Barbados has officially announced to confer its highest state honour ‘the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the information, the Award will be presented at a formal Ceremony and Parade on the 58th Anniversary of Barbados Independence and Third Anniversary of transition to republican status on November 30, 2024 at the historic Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados at 8 o’clock in the morning.

Just last year in June 2023, Gurdip Dev Bath - Special representative to St Kitts and Nevis in June 2023 was also awarded Barbados’ top award “Honory of the Republic” by President Dame Sandra Mason during a special ceremony. President Mason honouring Gurdip Dev Bath Indian Prime Minister took to Twitter and said, “He is grateful to the Government and people of Barbados.” He said that the honour is dedicated to the people of India.

Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados. Our talks covered areas such as science and technology, healthcare, education, climate change and agriculture. I am grateful to the Government and people of Barbados for conferring the Honorary Order of… pic.twitter.com/zEVyKjTw2F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2024

Meanwhile, taking to Facebook Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley outlined that, “The Honourable Shri Narendra Modi Prime Minister of the Republic of India, will be conferred with Barbados’ highest national Honour – Honorary Freedom of Barbados.”

The Government of Barbados will honour PM Modi in recognition of the compassion and humanity which he showed to Barbadians during their darkest hour.

While acknowledging the significant assistance provided by the Indian leader, PM Mottley added, “His strategic leadership and urgent action taken to assist Barbados with Covishield vaccines that changed the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and minimised its social and economic impacts on island remains forever etched in our hearts.”

Notably, the award marks the 19th international honour to be bestowed upon PM Modi further solidifies his position as a reputable global leader.

The announcement came soon after the Government of Dominica and Government of Guyana announced their national awards to the Indian Prime Minister.

He received both the awards on Wednesday during the India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown. The historic four-day summit will conclude on 24 November.

Discussion on Institutional Reforms

During the CARICOM-India Summit’s inaugural day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Indian PM engaged in discussions on intuitional reforms.

Both discussed collaboration in areas including science and technology, healthcare, education, climate change and agriculture.

PM Modi’s Visit to Guyana and CARICOM Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guyana on November 19, 2024, to participate in the historic India-CARICOM Summit. He received a warm welcome by Guyanese President Dr Irfaan Ali and other CARICOM leaders including PM Mottley.

He also addressed a special sitting of Guyana’s parliament and co-chaired the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, further boosting ties between the two regions.

The Indian PM also held significant discussions with CARICOM leaders on the sidelines of the summit and discussed collaboration in a number of areas.

The visit of PM Modi to Guyana was significant as it marked the first ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister in over five decades.